Ministers 'reviewing' lockdown restrictions in England
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The government is reviewing lockdown restrictions to ensure they are strict enough, minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.
Asked if he was satisfied the current rules were enough to bring the virus under control, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We
don’t want to introduce tougher measures. The lockdown is tough, schools are
shut.
"But it is important to remember this virus loves social interactions."
Zahawi said he was worried about whether people were wearing masks and following social distancing at supermarkets, as well as pictures of social interactions in parks.
"We want to make sure that people actually stay at home," he added.
Whitty asked: Why is football allowed?
Asked about why professional football is allowed to continue, Prof Whitty says it is a balancing act between "trying to limit the amount of contact while outside of structured environments, whilst trying to keep some semblance of life as we know it".
And he adds: "If we keep on looking for someone else's problem as to why this is not going to get better, then we are missing the point.
"We all have to say what is in our own lives to do to minimise the impact on the NHS."
Asked why the centres were not open 24 hours a day, he said it was "more convenient" for older people to attend between the current opening hours of 08:00 and 20:00.
However, he also said "we are limited by the amount of vaccine that is coming
through the system".
“If we need to go to 24-hour work we will absolutely go
to 24 hours a day to make sure we vaccinate as quickly as we can," he added.
Asked what people should do if they are offered a vaccination at one of the centres but are unable to travel there, Zahawi said people can also wait for their GP to contact them to be vaccinated.
Once more vaccination centres are open, he said, nobody should be more than 10 miles from a site.
Whitty: Following existing rules more important than tightening them
Asked about the possibility of tougher restrictions being brought in, Prof Whitty says: "The most important thing is that people take the current rules very, very seriously."
"We shouldn't do anything outside them," he adds.
"And in fact, even within them we should be doing our level best to minimise unnecessary contacts. That will help relieve the pressures in the next few weeks."
He declines to comment on possible tougher measures - such as masks being mandatory in outdoor spaces, or restrictions on support bubbles.
Why are nurseries open - and should teachers get the jab?
Asked about why nurseries are still open, Prof Whitty says that the risk from the virus to children is low - and it is important to allow people to keep working.
On why teachers are not being prioritised for vaccines, the chief medical officer says "the initial priority list is based on who was most likely to die from this disease".
He says it is most important to get down the first four groups, "where the majority of those who are dying are coming from".
After that, "we start to make choices as we go further down the list".
Am I safe after my second jab was delayed?
Asked if it is safe to have the first vaccination but not the second, Prof Chris Whitty says: "The thing which is limiting us is the amount of vaccine in the country.
"For everybody who is given their second dose, a person won't get their first dose. It is really important we vaccinate the maximum amount of people over this really dangerous period of winter."
He says as long as the second jab is given within 12 weeks, there won't be a significant reduction in protection.
BreakingWhitty: Next few weeks will be worst
Prof Chris Whitty is answering your questions on BBC Breakfast.
Asked about the new variant being more transmissible he says: "This new variant is really pushing things in a way in that the old variant, which was already very bad, wasn't able to do."
He says the situation is very serious and warns the next few weeks will be the "worst weeks" - in terms of the pressure on the NHS - of the whole pandemic.
Prof Whitty says we must do what we can to break transmission.
Ministers should focus on indoor mixing - Sage scientist
Ministers met over the weekend to discuss how to enforce the current lockdown measures in England more strictly - and whether even tighter restrictions may be needed.
Lucy Yardley, a professor of health psychology at the
Universities of Bristol and Southampton, said while there was more activity taking place now than during the first national lockdown in March, this was not necessarily because people were not obeying the rules.
"I think it’s more that people are being allowed to do
more and so they are," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Asked what changes would make the biggest difference, Prof Yardley, who participates in the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said the focus should be on places where the virus spreads more easily - such as in the home, in educational settings and at work.
“I think the really important thing to realise is that
not very much infection spreads outside the home at all so clamping down on
people exercising outside is not likely to affect infection spread," she said.
“There’s a huge difference between indoors and outdoors - and as long as people keep their social distance that’s a much less risky
situation."
Joe Wicks PE returns for latest lockdown
BBC/COMIC RELIEF/CHILDREN IN NEEDCopyright: BBC/COMIC RELIEF/CHILDREN IN NEED
The live sessions will run on his YouTube channel at 09:00
GMT on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
He says he wants to "give children structure" and
help them feel "more optimistic".
WHO team to arrive in China on Thursday
After days of uncertainty, a team from the World Health Organization
(WHO) is set to travel to China on Thursday, the country’s health authority has
announced.
Last week the team – which is investigating the origins of
the pandemic – was denied entry to China, with the WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom
Ghebreyesus saying at the time that he was "very disappointed" at the delays.
The long-awaited probe was agreed by Beijing after many months of negotiations with the WHO.
However, details of this week's visit have not been released and it
is unclear if the team will be able to visit Wuhan, where the virus was first identified
late last year.
Chris Whitty to answer your questions
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
With the UK experiencing record coronavirus cases and deaths, the chief medical officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty, will be talking to the
BBC this morning.
He will be speaking on BBC Breakfast and Radio 4’s Today
programme before answering your questions on the BBC News Channel from
around 08:30.
We will be bringing you the highlights from his interviews
here.
What’s happening around the world?
As the world marks a year since China reported its first death
from Covid-19, here are the top international headlines:
A WHO
team investigating the origins of the pandemic will arrive in China on Thursday,
the country’s national health authority has announced, although details of
the itinerary have not been released
A new
coronavirus variant has been found in four travellers from Brazil, Japan says
(Reuters)
Spain
has said it has taken extra measures, including police-escorted convoys,
to ensure its expected shipment of coronavirus vaccines can be distributed
as planned following heavy snow
What is happening across the UK?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus rolling news. Here are the headlines from across the UK this
morning.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos and Alix Kroeger
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBC/COMIC RELIEF/CHILDREN IN NEEDCopyright: BBC/COMIC RELIEF/CHILDREN IN NEED PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
A WHO
team investigating the origins of the pandemic will arrive in China on Thursday,
the country’s national health authority has announced, although details of
the itinerary have not been released
-
A new
coronavirus variant has been found in four travellers from Brazil, Japan says
(Reuters)
-
Spain
has said it has taken extra measures, including police-escorted convoys,
to ensure its expected shipment of coronavirus vaccines can be distributed
as planned following heavy snow
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Thousands more people are
to receive a Covid-19 vaccine this week with seven mass vaccination centres due to open today
-
Health Secretary Matt
Hancock will give a press conference setting out the government’s vaccine
delivery plan, with around two million people given a jab so far
-
Labour leader Sir Keir
Starmer is to urge the government to "protect family incomes" as it
deals with the economic effects of coronavirus in his first speech of the year
-
A record number of small businesses could close in the next 12 months, according
to the Federation of Small Businesses which warns a quarter of firms could shut without further government support
-
A video shared online of a
woman apparently being arrested for sitting on a bench was “stage-managed” by
anti-lockdown protesters, according to Dorset Police
-
In Wales, there has been a
call to close courts to help stop the spread of coronavirus in prisons
Ministers 'reviewing' lockdown restrictions in England
The government is reviewing lockdown restrictions to ensure they are strict enough, minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.
Asked if he was satisfied the current rules were enough to bring the virus under control, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We don’t want to introduce tougher measures. The lockdown is tough, schools are shut.
"But it is important to remember this virus loves social interactions."
Zahawi said he was worried about whether people were wearing masks and following social distancing at supermarkets, as well as pictures of social interactions in parks.
"We want to make sure that people actually stay at home," he added.
Whitty asked: Why is football allowed?
Asked about why professional football is allowed to continue, Prof Whitty says it is a balancing act between "trying to limit the amount of contact while outside of structured environments, whilst trying to keep some semblance of life as we know it".
And he adds: "If we keep on looking for someone else's problem as to why this is not going to get better, then we are missing the point.
"We all have to say what is in our own lives to do to minimise the impact on the NHS."
Could vaccine centres be open 24 hours a day?
As Prof Chris Whitty spoke to BBC Breakfast, Nadhim Zahawi, the minister responsible for the vaccination rollout, has been speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme - as seven new mass vaccination centres open across England.
Asked why the centres were not open 24 hours a day, he said it was "more convenient" for older people to attend between the current opening hours of 08:00 and 20:00.
However, he also said "we are limited by the amount of vaccine that is coming through the system".
“If we need to go to 24-hour work we will absolutely go to 24 hours a day to make sure we vaccinate as quickly as we can," he added.
Asked what people should do if they are offered a vaccination at one of the centres but are unable to travel there, Zahawi said people can also wait for their GP to contact them to be vaccinated.
Once more vaccination centres are open, he said, nobody should be more than 10 miles from a site.
Whitty: Following existing rules more important than tightening them
Asked about the possibility of tougher restrictions being brought in, Prof Whitty says: "The most important thing is that people take the current rules very, very seriously."
"We shouldn't do anything outside them," he adds.
"And in fact, even within them we should be doing our level best to minimise unnecessary contacts. That will help relieve the pressures in the next few weeks."
He declines to comment on possible tougher measures - such as masks being mandatory in outdoor spaces, or restrictions on support bubbles.
Why are nurseries open - and should teachers get the jab?
Asked about why nurseries are still open, Prof Whitty says that the risk from the virus to children is low - and it is important to allow people to keep working.
On why teachers are not being prioritised for vaccines, the chief medical officer says "the initial priority list is based on who was most likely to die from this disease".
He says it is most important to get down the first four groups, "where the majority of those who are dying are coming from".
After that, "we start to make choices as we go further down the list".
Am I safe after my second jab was delayed?
Asked if it is safe to have the first vaccination but not the second, Prof Chris Whitty says: "The thing which is limiting us is the amount of vaccine in the country.
"For everybody who is given their second dose, a person won't get their first dose. It is really important we vaccinate the maximum amount of people over this really dangerous period of winter."
He says as long as the second jab is given within 12 weeks, there won't be a significant reduction in protection.
BreakingWhitty: Next few weeks will be worst
Prof Chris Whitty is answering your questions on BBC Breakfast.
Asked about the new variant being more transmissible he says: "This new variant is really pushing things in a way in that the old variant, which was already very bad, wasn't able to do."
He says the situation is very serious and warns the next few weeks will be the "worst weeks" - in terms of the pressure on the NHS - of the whole pandemic.
Prof Whitty says we must do what we can to break transmission.
Ministers should focus on indoor mixing - Sage scientist
Ministers met over the weekend to discuss how to enforce the current lockdown measures in England more strictly - and whether even tighter restrictions may be needed.
Lucy Yardley, a professor of health psychology at the Universities of Bristol and Southampton, said while there was more activity taking place now than during the first national lockdown in March, this was not necessarily because people were not obeying the rules.
"I think it’s more that people are being allowed to do more and so they are," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Asked what changes would make the biggest difference, Prof Yardley, who participates in the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said the focus should be on places where the virus spreads more easily - such as in the home, in educational settings and at work.
“I think the really important thing to realise is that not very much infection spreads outside the home at all so clamping down on people exercising outside is not likely to affect infection spread," she said.
“There’s a huge difference between indoors and outdoors - and as long as people keep their social distance that’s a much less risky situation."
Joe Wicks PE returns for latest lockdown
With the return of tough restrictions, one of the staples of the March lockdown is also coming back as personal trainer Joe Wicks resumes his PE lessons to help keep families fit.
The live sessions will run on his YouTube channel at 09:00 GMT on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
He says he wants to "give children structure" and help them feel "more optimistic".
WHO team to arrive in China on Thursday
After days of uncertainty, a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to travel to China on Thursday, the country’s health authority has announced.
Last week the team – which is investigating the origins of the pandemic – was denied entry to China, with the WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying at the time that he was "very disappointed" at the delays.
The long-awaited probe was agreed by Beijing after many months of negotiations with the WHO.
However, details of this week's visit have not been released and it is unclear if the team will be able to visit Wuhan, where the virus was first identified late last year.
Chris Whitty to answer your questions
With the UK experiencing record coronavirus cases and deaths, the chief medical officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty, will be talking to the BBC this morning.
He will be speaking on BBC Breakfast and Radio 4’s Today programme before answering your questions on the BBC News Channel from around 08:30.
We will be bringing you the highlights from his interviews here.
What’s happening around the world?
As the world marks a year since China reported its first death from Covid-19, here are the top international headlines:
What is happening across the UK?
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus rolling news. Here are the headlines from across the UK this morning.