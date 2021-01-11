PA Media Copyright: PA Media

As Prof Chris Whitty spoke to BBC Breakfast, Nadhim Zahawi, the minister responsible for the vaccination rollout, has been speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme - as seven new mass vaccination centres open across England.

Asked why the centres were not open 24 hours a day, he said it was "more convenient" for older people to attend between the current opening hours of 08:00 and 20:00.

However, he also said "we are limited by the amount of vaccine that is coming through the system".

“If we need to go to 24-hour work we will absolutely go to 24 hours a day to make sure we vaccinate as quickly as we can," he added.

Asked what people should do if they are offered a vaccination at one of the centres but are unable to travel there, Zahawi said people can also wait for their GP to contact them to be vaccinated.

Once more vaccination centres are open, he said, nobody should be more than 10 miles from a site.