Hancock: On course to vaccinate 13m by mid-February
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is on course to reach its target of 13 million people vaccinated by mid-February.
He tells Sophy Ridge: "Yes we're on course. The rate limiting factor at the moment is supply but that's increasing.
"I'm very glad to say that at the moment we're running at over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day.
"We've now vaccinated around one third of the over-80s in this country so we're making significant progress but there's still further expansion to go.
"This week we're opening mass vaccination centres. Big sites, for instance at Epsom racecourse.
"There's seven going live this week with more to come next week where we will get through very large numbers of people."
Hancock: Pressure on NHS very, very bad
Health secretary Matt Hancock says the pressure on the NHS is very, very bad and everyone needs to follow lockdown rules to reduce the pressure on hospitals.
He tells Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday there is a "very, very serious situation in the NHS especially in some parts of the country...but actually we have challenges through the whole of the UK".
He says it is a the combination of the time of year that means "viruses find it easier to spread" and the new variant, which is easier to transmit.
"Critically people need to follow the rules and stay at home," he says.
"There are limited exemptions. Only if you can't work from home and if you need to go out and get shopping or take some exercise.
"But these are highly-limited for a good reason and that's because the pressure on the NHS is very, very bad and we need to bring the case rate right down.
"So it's on all of us really, it always has been a big team effort."
Ridge asked if the government had any more levers to pull to get the spread of coronavirus under control.
Hancock says: "The single biggest thing anybody could do is follow the stay at home guidance...its on all of us to follow those rules."
The papers: Hospital ‘crisis’ and police ‘get tough’ on fines
In Sunday's papers, there is a renewed focus on lockdown
compliance.
In what the Sunday Times describes as an intervention
"designed to shock", England's chief medical officer Prof Chris
Whitty tells the paper that emergency patients will be turned away from
hospitals unless people begin to obey the rules.
"When will they realise what's really going on?"
asks an intensive care nurse, expressing her anger at anti-lockdown protesters
in the Sunday People.
Ameera Sheikh says demonstrators - who will never have to
zip up a body bag - need to realise the "world doesn't revolve around
them".
The Sunday Telegraph says every police officer has been
told to issue a £200 fine to people breaching Covid rules if they refuse
to return home at the first time of asking.
The paper says ministers are "dramatically increasing
enforcement" in a bid to stave off calls from scientists for tougher
restrictions.
Here's a quick summary of the main stories from the UK this morning:
Here’s a quick summary of the main stories from the UK this
morning:
Regular rapid testing for people without coronavirus symptoms will
be made available across England this week, the government has said. Local councils are
being encouraged to prioritise tests for those who cannot work from home during
the lockdown.
Thousands of people over the age of 80 have started to
receive invitations to be vaccinated at one of seven new regional centres in
England
-
Read more from the papers here.
Covid testing for asymptomatic workers expanded
Regular rapid testing for people without coronavirus symptoms will be made available across England this week, the government has said.
The community testing regime - expanded to cover all 317 local authorities - uses rapid lateral flow tests, which can return results in 30 minutes.
Local councils are being encouraged to prioritise tests for those who cannot work from home during the lockdown.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), which represents UK businesses, welcomed the move, saying it would help workers operate safely while catching new cases more quickly.
Read more.
