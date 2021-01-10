Sky News Copyright: Sky News

Health secretary Matt Hancock says the pressure on the NHS is very, very bad and everyone needs to follow lockdown rules to reduce the pressure on hospitals.

He tells Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday there is a "very, very serious situation in the NHS especially in some parts of the country...but actually we have challenges through the whole of the UK".

He says it is a the combination of the time of year that means "viruses find it easier to spread" and the new variant, which is easier to transmit.

"Critically people need to follow the rules and stay at home," he says.

"There are limited exemptions. Only if you can't work from home and if you need to go out and get shopping or take some exercise.

"But these are highly-limited for a good reason and that's because the pressure on the NHS is very, very bad and we need to bring the case rate right down.

"So it's on all of us really, it always has been a big team effort."

Ridge asked if the government had any more levers to pull to get the spread of coronavirus under control.

Hancock says: "The single biggest thing anybody could do is follow the stay at home guidance...its on all of us to follow those rules."