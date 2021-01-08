EPA Copyright: EPA Travellers will need to show proof of a negative test before departure Image caption: Travellers will need to show proof of a negative test before departure

As we've reported, passengers travelling to England and Scotland - including returning UK nationals - will soon have to provide a negative Covid-19 test result before their journey.

Here are more details.

When and where?

England is expected to bring in the requirement of a negative test next week while Scotland will implement it “as soon as possible”.

Officials are said to be working with devolved administrations in Wales and Northern Ireland on extended similar measures to the entire UK.

How will it work?

Arrivals, including UK nationals, will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country they are in so they can show their negative test result.

Why?

"We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of Covid-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally we must take further precautions," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Any exemptions?

Fines of £500 can be issued to travellers who do not comply, but there will be exemptions for groups such as hauliers, children under 11, and those travelling from countries without the infrastructure to deliver tests. Arrivals from the Common Travel Area with Ireland will also be exempt.

All passengers arriving from countries not on the government's travel corridor list must still self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their test result.