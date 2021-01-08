England is expected to bring in the requirement of a negative test next week while Scotland will implement it “as soon as possible”.
Officials are said to be working with devolved administrations in Wales and Northern Ireland on extended similar measures to the entire UK.
How will it work?
Arrivals, including UK nationals, will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country they are in so they can show their negative test result.
Why?
"We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of Covid-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally we must take further precautions," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.
Any exemptions?
Fines of £500 can be issued to travellers who do not comply, but there will be exemptions for groups such as hauliers, children under 11, and those travelling from countries without the infrastructure to deliver tests. Arrivals from the Common Travel Area with Ireland will also be exempt.
Heathrow boss: Very few people will travel under new rules
As England and Scotland announce plans to require a negative Covid test for international arrivals, the boss of Britain's biggest airport has called for the government to outline how it will ease the "belt and braces" measures.
Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the airport had been calling for testing as an alternative to quarantine.
But, he said, the government had decided to introduce it in addition to the requirements that travellers self-isolate after visiting a country not subject to a safe travel corridor.
"Very few people will travel" under these circumstances, Holland-Kaye said, adding: "It can only be a temporary measure."
He continued: "We need to have a road map out of this because aviation is vital to us as a small island trading nation and a lot of our supply chain and our exports go by air, largely in the holds of passenger planes.
"Unless we can get those passenger planes moving, we are not going to be able to get the economy moving as well."
The Australian city of Brisbane is to enter a snap three-day lockdown after a
cleaner in its hotel quarantine system became infected with the highly transmissable variant of the
coronavirus first detected in the UK
Brazil has now recorded more than
200,000 deaths from Covid-19, which gives it the world's second-highest death toll, after the US
The new treatments cost around £750 to £1,000 ($1,000-$1,350) per patient, on top of the £5 course of dexamethasone. Even though that's expensive, experts say it is far less than the typical £2,000 cost per day of an intensive care bed.
Testing for travellers and new drugs - UK morning round-up
If you're just starting your day, here’s a round-up of the main stories from around the UK to bring you up to speed:
All international travellers will soon be required to provide a negative test up to 72 hours before their journey to England or Scotland. The measure to reduce the number of imported infections will also apply to returning UK nationals and is due to be implemented next week in England and “as soon as possible” in Scotland. Similar measures are planned for Wales and Northern Ireland
Two more life-saving drugs to treat Covid-19 have been found in trials in the UK and five other countries. The anti-inflammatory drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab can save an extra life for every 12 patients treated - a “big effect”, say researchers
Waiting times for patients in ambulances are “off the scale” the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has said, as hospitals struggle to cope with the Covid-19 surge. Some people are also facing long waits when they call an ambulance, with one paramedic saying he had encountered patients who waited for 12 hours in the last week
Wales has extended its closure of schools and colleges until at least February half-term, unless there is a significant fall in infections. The nation’s level four lockdown will also be extended and strengthened, First Minister Mark Drakeford said
Northern Ireland’s stay-at-home order comes into force this morning. Due to last until 6 February with a review later this month, it means people can be ordered home by police if they are out without a “reasonable excuse”
