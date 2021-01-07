Police council chair warns forces' resources are 'stretched'
BBC Breakfast
Police forces having to step up the enforcement of coronavirus regulations is leaving resources "stretched", the chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council is warning.
Martin Hewitt tells BBC Breakfast: "Of course this has stretched us, there's no two ways (about it), we've been at this for 10 months.
"Alongside this the police are also doing all the normal roles the police do to keep people safe - so there's no doubt this has stretched resources and of course our people are tired in the way that everybody is tired.
"This has been really difficult."
It comes after the Metropolitan Police has said officers will be more "inquisitive" of people's behaviour. Mr Hewitt says other forces around the country will take a similar approach.
Mother warns parents of mottled skin symptom
The mother of a four-month-old baby treated in hospital for Covid-19 is urging parents to be alert to lesser-known symptoms such as mottled skin and sickness.
Myer Rudelhoff's son George spent three nights in Basildon hospital, in Essex.
He had a high temperature but also had patchy skin, swelling on his lips and could not keep fluids down.
Mrs Rudelhoff says: "I thought it was a sickness bug. I had no idea it was caused by coronavirus."
When George was in hospital, nurses told his mum they had treated several other children with the same mottled skin and sickness and asked her to share her story to raise awareness of these symptoms.
He is now making a good recovery at home.
Hospitals say virus surge 'escalating really quickly'
Hospital bosses say they are seeking space in care homes and nursing homes as the healthcare system reaches capacity.
Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers which represents hospital trusts, tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “This is escalating really quickly.
"We’ve seen 5,000 new patients in hospital beds with Covid-19 over the past week – that’s 10 full hospitals’ worth of Covid patients in hospitals in just seven days, so it’s a really big challenge."
He says in some places hospital beds are full, community beds are full and community at home services are also full, meaning hospitals are in talks with nursing homes and care homes for extra capacity.
“It’s literally leaving no stone unturned to maximise every single piece of capacity we’ve got in those areas under real pressure.”
The Exeter and Manchester Nightingale hospitals are currently being used, he says, but they are a "last resort" as they divert staff and are not purpose-built for health and care.
Canadian province to go into lockdown
The
Canadian province of Quebec is set to go into a four week lockdown on Saturday
following a rise in cases there.
A
curfew will be in place from 8pm until 5am and people will be asked to remain
at home unless they have to work or buy essential goods.
But primary
schools are due to open on Monday while secondary schools will open a
week later.
Doctor warns of 'catastrophic' impact of virus surge on NHS
The NHS across the whole of the UK faces a "catastrophic" outcome unless the lockdown measures are taken seriously, a professor of intensive care is warning.
Prof Rupert Pearse tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that normally each intensive care nurse would treat one patient, but now they are treating three. Soon it will be four and he fears for the quality of care, he says.
He says the pressures are worse than the first wave with fewer resources. The issues have spread from London across the UK and affected respiratory wards, geriatric wards and primary care as well as intensive care, Prof Pearse says.
Asked if the NHS could be overwhelmed in two weeks as some have warned, he says: “I never thought in my entire career that I might say something like this but yes, I do.
“Unless we take the lockdown seriously the impact on healthcare for the whole country could be catastrophic. And I don’t say those words lightly.”
It's part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history, with the aim of offering jabs to most care home residents by the end of January and to 13 million people in priority groups by mid-February.
The Oxford jab was initially given to patients in selected hospitals, including first recipient 82-year-old Brian Pinker, and will now be made available to thousands more vulnerable people at community-based sites near where they live.
Because it does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - the first to be approved by the UK - it can be transported and stored more easily, making it simpler to vaccinate housebound people and those in care homes.
More than 700 local vaccination sites will administer the jabs and another 180 GP-led sites, 100 new hospital sites and a pilot scheme involving local pharmacies will open this week.
Here are some of the latest headlines from around the world:
around the world:
A further 3,865 people have died in the US, a new record. This brings the number of deaths since the pandemic began to 367,279, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US has recorded more than 21 million cases
Japan is set to
announce a state of emergency in the Tokyo area following a surge in cases. On
Wednesday, 6,004 cases were confirmed, a new record
Authorities in
Sweden are asking people to wear face masks while on public transport from
today. People should wear face coverings during rush hour if it is not
possible to book a seat. It is the first time face coverings have been
recommended in the country since the start of the pandemic
The Canadian
province of Quebec has announced a four week lockdown from Saturday. People
will be asked to stay at home unless they have to work or go out for essential
reasons. A curfew will also be in place from 8pm to 5am
Authorities in the
Chinese province of Hebei are tightening restrictions after 51 cases were
confirmed there on Thursday. Mass testing has been launched and gatherings have
been banned. Cities in Hebei have stopped selling railway tickets to Beijing. It
comes after authorities in the northern Chinese province closed schools on
Tuesday
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. Here's a look at the main UK headlines to bring you up to speed:
The Oxford-AstraZeneca jab will be rolled out to hundreds of GP-run vaccination centres in England later as part of the biggest vaccine programme in NHS history. More than 700 local sites will administer the jabs, while another 180 GP-led sites, 100 new hospital sites and a pilot scheme involving local pharmacies will also open this week.
Seven mass vaccination centres at sites such as sports venues and exhibition centres have been announced for London, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Surrey and Stevenage. They are due to start work next week.
A mother warns parents to be aware of unusual coronavirus symptoms in babies, after her son is admitted to hospital with Covid-19. He had symptoms of patchy skin, swelling on his lips, a high temperature and could not keep fluids down - but no cough
Labour MP for Cardiff Central Jo Stevens, who announced she was being treated for Covid-19 last week, is out of hospital.
-
A further 3,865 people have died in the US, a new record. This brings the number of deaths since the pandemic began to 367,279, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US has recorded more than 21 million cases
-
Japan is set to
announce a state of emergency in the Tokyo area following a surge in cases. On
Wednesday, 6,004 cases were confirmed, a new record
-
Authorities in
Sweden are asking people to wear face masks while on public transport from
today. People should wear face coverings during rush hour if it is not
possible to book a seat. It is the first time face coverings have been
recommended in the country since the start of the pandemic
-
The Canadian
province of Quebec has announced a four week lockdown from Saturday. People
will be asked to stay at home unless they have to work or go out for essential
reasons. A curfew will also be in place from 8pm to 5am
-
Authorities in the
Chinese province of Hebei are tightening restrictions after 51 cases were
confirmed there on Thursday. Mass testing has been launched and gatherings have
been banned. Cities in Hebei have stopped selling railway tickets to Beijing. It
comes after authorities in the northern Chinese province closed schools on
Tuesday
-
The Oxford-AstraZeneca jab will be rolled out to hundreds of GP-run vaccination centres in England later as part of the biggest vaccine programme in NHS history. More than 700 local sites will administer the jabs, while another 180 GP-led sites, 100 new hospital sites and a pilot scheme involving local pharmacies will also open this week.
- Seven mass vaccination centres at sites such as sports venues and exhibition centres have been announced for London, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Surrey and Stevenage. They are due to start work next week.
-
A doctor in a major London hospital says it can only cope with the caseload from rising coronavirus infections for “about a week”, as the BBC visits an intensive care ward in the midst of the UK’s winter surge.
-
There are now over 30,000 Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals - 39% higher than at last April's peak. Two English counties, Surrey and Sussex, have rolled out major incident plans amid fears that health services will be overwhelmed
-
A mother warns parents to be aware of unusual coronavirus symptoms in babies, after her son is admitted to hospital with Covid-19. He had symptoms of patchy skin, swelling on his lips, a high temperature and could not keep fluids down - but no cough
-
Labour MP for Cardiff Central Jo Stevens, who announced she was being treated for Covid-19 last week, is out of hospital.
