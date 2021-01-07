James Shaw, 82, receives the Oxford vaccine in Dundee
Vaccination widens as Oxford jab sent to GPs

  1. Police council chair warns forces' resources are 'stretched'

    BBC Breakfast

    Police patrol Barry Island in South Wales
    Police forces having to step up the enforcement of coronavirus regulations is leaving resources "stretched", the chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council is warning.

    Martin Hewitt tells BBC Breakfast: "Of course this has stretched us, there's no two ways (about it), we've been at this for 10 months.

    "Alongside this the police are also doing all the normal roles the police do to keep people safe - so there's no doubt this has stretched resources and of course our people are tired in the way that everybody is tired.

    "This has been really difficult."

    It comes after the Metropolitan Police has said officers will be more "inquisitive" of people's behaviour. Mr Hewitt says other forces around the country will take a similar approach.

  2. Mother warns parents of mottled skin symptom

    George Rudelhoff
    The mother of a four-month-old baby treated in hospital for Covid-19 is urging parents to be alert to lesser-known symptoms such as mottled skin and sickness.

    Myer Rudelhoff's son George spent three nights in Basildon hospital, in Essex.

    He had a high temperature but also had patchy skin, swelling on his lips and could not keep fluids down.

    Mrs Rudelhoff says: "I thought it was a sickness bug. I had no idea it was caused by coronavirus."

    Diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal cramps in children can be a sign of coronavirus according to some researchers, but the officially recognised symptoms are a fever, cough and loss of smell or taste.

    When George was in hospital, nurses told his mum they had treated several other children with the same mottled skin and sickness and asked her to share her story to raise awareness of these symptoms.

    He is now making a good recovery at home.

  3. Hospitals say virus surge 'escalating really quickly'

    Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital
    Image caption: Patients have faced long waits in ambulances as hospitals run out of beds

    Hospital bosses say they are seeking space in care homes and nursing homes as the healthcare system reaches capacity.

    Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers which represents hospital trusts, tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “This is escalating really quickly.

    "We’ve seen 5,000 new patients in hospital beds with Covid-19 over the past week – that’s 10 full hospitals’ worth of Covid patients in hospitals in just seven days, so it’s a really big challenge."

    He says in some places hospital beds are full, community beds are full and community at home services are also full, meaning hospitals are in talks with nursing homes and care homes for extra capacity.

    “It’s literally leaving no stone unturned to maximise every single piece of capacity we’ve got in those areas under real pressure.”

    The Exeter and Manchester Nightingale hospitals are currently being used, he says, but they are a "last resort" as they divert staff and are not purpose-built for health and care.

  4. Canadian province to go into lockdown

    Staff and security watch as a UPS truck arrives to deliver a box of Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus vaccines to a Quebec care home
    The Canadian province of Quebec is set to go into a four week lockdown on Saturday following a rise in cases there.

    A curfew will be in place from 8pm until 5am and people will be asked to remain at home unless they have to work or buy essential goods.

    But primary schools are due to open on Monday while secondary schools will open a week later.

    According to data from the province’s health ministry, about 1,400 people are in hospital with the virus. On Tuesday more than 70 people were hospitalised.

  5. Doctor warns of 'catastrophic' impact of virus surge on NHS

    An intensive care ward
    Image caption: Intensive care nurses are dealing with three or four times the number of patients at some hospitals

    The NHS across the whole of the UK faces a "catastrophic" outcome unless the lockdown measures are taken seriously, a professor of intensive care is warning.

    Prof Rupert Pearse tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that normally each intensive care nurse would treat one patient, but now they are treating three. Soon it will be four and he fears for the quality of care, he says.

    He says the pressures are worse than the first wave with fewer resources. The issues have spread from London across the UK and affected respiratory wards, geriatric wards and primary care as well as intensive care, Prof Pearse says.

    Asked if the NHS could be overwhelmed in two weeks as some have warned, he says: “I never thought in my entire career that I might say something like this but yes, I do.

    “Unless we take the lockdown seriously the impact on healthcare for the whole country could be catastrophic. And I don’t say those words lightly.”

  6. Hundreds of GP centres to begin giving Oxford jab

    A man receiving the Oxford vaccine at hospital
    Image caption: The Oxford vaccine has so far been given at hospital sites, but now it will be available at local GP-run clinics

    The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is due to be rolled out at hundreds of GP-run vaccination centres in England later.

    It's part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history, with the aim of offering jabs to most care home residents by the end of January and to 13 million people in priority groups by mid-February.

    The Oxford jab was initially given to patients in selected hospitals, including first recipient 82-year-old Brian Pinker, and will now be made available to thousands more vulnerable people at community-based sites near where they live.

    Because it does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - the first to be approved by the UK - it can be transported and stored more easily, making it simpler to vaccinate housebound people and those in care homes.

    More than 700 local vaccination sites will administer the jabs and another 180 GP-led sites, 100 new hospital sites and a pilot scheme involving local pharmacies will open this week.

    Next week, seven major vaccination hubs across England are due to start operating, including the Excel Centre in London and Millennium Point in Birmingham.

  7. What's happening around the world today?

    An emergency department of a hospital in the US
    Here are some of the latest headlines from around the world:

    • A further 3,865 people have died in the US, a new record. This brings the number of deaths since the pandemic began to 367,279, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US has recorded more than 21 million cases
    • Japan is set to announce a state of emergency in the Tokyo area following a surge in cases. On Wednesday, 6,004 cases were confirmed, a new record
    • Authorities in Sweden are asking people to wear face masks while on public transport from today. People should wear face coverings during rush hour if it is not possible to book a seat. It is the first time face coverings have been recommended in the country since the start of the pandemic
    • The Canadian province of Quebec has announced a four week lockdown from Saturday. People will be asked to stay at home unless they have to work or go out for essential reasons. A curfew will also be in place from 8pm to 5am
    • Authorities in the Chinese province of Hebei are tightening restrictions after 51 cases were confirmed there on Thursday. Mass testing has been launched and gatherings have been banned. Cities in Hebei have stopped selling railway tickets to Beijing. It comes after authorities in the northern Chinese province closed schools on Tuesday

  8. Welcome

    A nurse holds the Oxford vaccine
    Image caption: Hundreds of GP-run centres are due to begin giving the Oxford vaccine

    Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. Here’s a look at the main UK headlines to bring you up to speed:

