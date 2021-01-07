PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Police forces having to step up the enforcement of coronavirus regulations is leaving resources "stretched", the chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council is warning.

Martin Hewitt tells BBC Breakfast: "Of course this has stretched us, there's no two ways (about it), we've been at this for 10 months.

"Alongside this the police are also doing all the normal roles the police do to keep people safe - so there's no doubt this has stretched resources and of course our people are tired in the way that everybody is tired.

"This has been really difficult."

It comes after the Metropolitan Police has said officers will be more "inquisitive" of people's behaviour. Mr Hewitt says other forces around the country will take a similar approach.