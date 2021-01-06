PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Vaccine rollout minister Nadhim Zahawi says there will be a "big increase" in the numbers of coronavirus jabs being delivered from next week.

"It is an ambitious plan. The prime minister is right to set an ambitious target. The NHS has a very clear plan and I am confident that we can meet it," he told BBC Breakfast.

The aim is to vaccinate the most vulnerable by mid-February.

He added there would be a "significant increase" from the 1.3 million vaccines done in the UK since 8 December.

Later speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said the manufacturing challenge was "complex" but that there would come a time when production stabilises.

And in terms of the deployment, he said there was a "very credible plan" to hit the government targets.

National vaccination centres - in places like sports halls - will be opening in the coming days, he said.

Pharmacies will also be involved, along with the private sector, in delivering the vaccines, added the minister.