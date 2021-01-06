Officials say the region could soon hit over 1,000 Covid-related deaths per day, and hospitals are overrun with patients. Emergency workers have also been told to ration oxygen, which is in short supply.
Analysis: Rebellion expected to be smaller this time
Jessica Parker
BBC political correspondent
England's lockdown came into force legally overnight. But it's actually today that the measures will be brought before MPs.
Any rebellion by Conservative MPs is expected to be smaller than those seen late last year on restrictions.
However, some do want more of a say in the next couple of months over how long the regulations might last.
On Tuesday, PM Boris Johnson said that by mid-February - amid hopes for the vaccine rollout - there was the "prospect" of beginning the relaxation of some measures.
But at the same press conference, England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said we shouldn't "kid ourselves" that the virus will disappear with the spring - and suggested a "few" restrictions might have to be brought in next winter.
WHO investigation team denied entry to China
More now on one of the main stories this morning - members of a World
Health Organization (WHO) team being denied entry to China.
The team had been due to investigate the origins of the
coronavirus in Wuhan - something agreed upon by Beijing in December following many months of negotiations with the WHO.
Two people had
already set out on their journey – one has now turned back and the other is in
transit in a third country.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the issue was down to a lack of visa clearances, and he was "very disappointed" that China had not yet finalised the permissions for the team's arrivals "given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute".
He added that he had been in contact with senior Chinese officials to stress "that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team".
Covid-19 was first
detected in Wuhan in late 2019, with the initial outbreak linked to a market.
However, observers say China has now been seeking to distance itself from its early connections to the coronavirus, instead emphasising its successes in combatting the pandemic.
The measures, which include a stay-at-home order and the closure of schools to most pupils, were announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday amid rising cases.
The number of patients in hospitals is 40% higher than during the first peak and the number of new daily confirmed coronavirus cases topped 60,000 for the first time on Tuesday.
One in 50 people in private households in England had coronavirus last week, with the rate in London one in 30. More than one million people in England had the virus between 27 December and 2 January, the Office for National Statistics suggested.
It means all of the UK is now under strict virus curbs - Wales, Northern Ireland and most of Scotland are also in lockdown.
MPs are due to vote retrospectively on the lockdown later today. It’s only the second time the House of Commons has been recalled from Christmas break, the other being for the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.
Members of a World
Health Organization (WHO) team due to investigate the origins of the
coronavirus in Wuhan have been denied entry to China. The WHO said it was "very disappointed", and that two members had already set out on their journey when they were blocked. The probe had been agreed with Beijing after months of negotiations - but the team was denied entry due to a lack of visa clearances, the WHO added
The US recorded a
record number of Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. Figures released by
Johns Hopkins University show that 3,936 people died of Covid-19. There were
also more than 250,000 new cases
The European
Medicines Agency will meet today to discuss approving a second vaccine. The
body will consider giving the green light to the US-made Moderna vaccine. The
Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved for use across the 27-member bloc two
weeks ago
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has praised party workers for “ensuring stable situations against the coronavirus from beginning to end” in a party congress meeting. The country claims it has had no confirmed Covid-19 cases but has reported a number of suspected cases to the WHO. Analysts say it is unlikely North Korea has zero coronavirus cases.
Thousands of
people in the Australian city of Melbourne are being urged to get tested after
a confirmed coronavirus case. The man tested positive after attending a cricket
match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and going shopping in the Boxing Day
sales. Authorities say he was not infectious at the time, but may have caught
the virus at the cricket or while shopping
Members of a World
Health Organization (WHO) team due to investigate the origins of the
coronavirus in Wuhan have been denied entry to China. The WHO said it was "very disappointed", and that two members had already set out on their journey when they were blocked. The probe had been agreed with Beijing after months of negotiations - but the team was denied entry due to a lack of visa clearances, the WHO added
The US recorded a
record number of Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. Figures released by
Johns Hopkins University show that 3,936 people died of Covid-19. There were
also more than 250,000 new cases
The European
Medicines Agency will meet today to discuss approving a second vaccine. The
body will consider giving the green light to the US-made Moderna vaccine. The
Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved for use across the 27-member bloc two
weeks ago
The Netherlands will
begin vaccinating its citizens today, 10 days after their European neighbours
and a month after the UK. Experts have criticised the delay in
beginning vaccinations
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has praised party workers for “ensuring stable situations against the coronavirus from beginning to end” in a party congress meeting. The country claims it has had no confirmed Covid-19 cases but has reported a number of suspected cases to the WHO. Analysts say it is unlikely North Korea has zero coronavirus cases.
In the US, ambulance workers
in Los Angeles County, California, have been told not to transport
hospital patients that have extremely low chances of survival
Thousands of
people in the Australian city of Melbourne are being urged to get tested after
a confirmed coronavirus case. The man tested positive after attending a cricket
match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and going shopping in the Boxing Day
sales. Authorities say he was not infectious at the time, but may have caught
the virus at the cricket or while shopping
MPs expected to approve new lockdown in Commons vote
MPs are returning to Parliament later to vote, retrospectively, on England's new lockdown law which applies from Wednesday onwards.
They had been due back from their Christmas break on 11 January but were called back to the House of Commons to debate the change in regulations.
Some Tory backbenchers are expected to criticise the decision, but Labour has said it will support the measures - meaning the law is likely to be approved.
The regulations allow the lockdown to be in place until the end of March.
'Big increase' in numbers of UK vaccinations from next week
Vaccine rollout minister Nadhim Zahawi says there will be a "big increase" in the numbers of coronavirus jabs being delivered from next week.
"It is an ambitious plan. The prime minister is right to set an ambitious target. The NHS has a very clear plan and I am confident that we can meet it," he told BBC Breakfast.
The aim is to vaccinate the most vulnerable by mid-February.
He added there would be a "significant increase" from the 1.3 million vaccines done in the UK since 8 December.
Later speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said the manufacturing challenge was "complex" but that there would come a time when production stabilises.
And in terms of the deployment, he said there was a "very credible plan" to hit the government targets.
National vaccination centres - in places like sports halls - will be opening in the coming days, he said.
Pharmacies will also be involved, along with the private sector, in delivering the vaccines, added the minister.
US records record daily deaths
The US has recorded a record number of daily deaths with 3,936 fatalities, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
More than 250,000 cases were also confirmed in the past 24 hours.
Some areas of the country are struggling to cope, particularly in the South and West.
California is one state struggling with the number of cases and hospitalisations following the Thanksgiving and holiday season.
On Tuesday, ambulance workers in Los Angeles County were told not to transport hospital patients that have extremely low cases of survival.
Officials say the region could soon hit over 1,000 Covid-related deaths per day, and hospitals are overrun with patients. Emergency workers have also been told to ration oxygen, which is in short supply.
Third lockdown becomes law in England
England's third national lockdown legally came into force at midnight.
The measures, which include a stay-at-home order and the closure of schools to most pupils, were announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday amid rising cases.
The number of patients in hospitals is 40% higher than during the first peak and the number of new daily confirmed coronavirus cases topped 60,000 for the first time on Tuesday.
One in 50 people in private households in England had coronavirus last week, with the rate in London one in 30. More than one million people in England had the virus between 27 December and 2 January, the Office for National Statistics suggested.
It means all of the UK is now under strict virus curbs - Wales, Northern Ireland and most of Scotland are also in lockdown.
MPs are due to vote retrospectively on the lockdown later today. It’s only the second time the House of Commons has been recalled from Christmas break, the other being for the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.
