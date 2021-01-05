March should mark the point at which restrictions can start to be eased, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously said it was possible lockdown measures could be eased in mid-February if the top four priority groups were vaccinated by that point.

Gove told Sky News earlier: "We will keep these constantly under review but you are absolutely right, we can't predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing 15-22 February.

"What we will be doing is everything that we can to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, so that we can begin to progressively lift restrictions.

"I think it is right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions but not necessarily all."