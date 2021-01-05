Restrictions should start being eased in March, Gove says
March should mark the point at which restrictions can start to be eased, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously said it was possible lockdown measures could be eased in mid-February if the top four priority groups were vaccinated by that point.
Gove told Sky News earlier: "We will keep these constantly under review but you are absolutely right, we can't predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing 15-22 February.
"What we will be doing is everything that we can to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, so that we can begin to progressively lift restrictions.
"I think it is right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions but not necessarily all."
Education secretary 'should give update on exams on Wednesday'
Asked when schools and colleges would be notified about what sort of assessment would replace GCSE and A-Levels a short while ago, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said Education Secretary Gavin Williamson should be providing an update in the Commons on Wednesday.
Gove told BBC Breakfast that Williamson was talking to the exam regulator Ofqual about how to assess students "in the fairest possible way".
He said there were "particular challenges" for children from poorer backgrounds and who had been most disadvantaged.
Reality Check
Boris Johnson’s changing words about schools
The prime minister’s position on schools changed very quickly.
On Sunday’s Andrew Marr Show, he said: “I understand people’s frustrations, I understand people’s anxieties. But there is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe and that education is a priority.”
But he was clear that the situation was being kept under review as he urged parents of primary school children to take them to school if their schools were opening.
In Monday evening’s statement he acknowledged the rapid change of policy, saying: “Parents whose children were in school today may reasonably ask why we did not take this decision sooner.”
He stressed that children would still be safe at school, but that they were being closed because they could “act as vectors for transmission, causing the virus to spread between households”.
Gove defends PM's comments on schools
Michael Gove has defended the government's position on schools.
The Cabinet Office minister was asked on BBC Breakfast why Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "no doubt" schools were safe on Monday morning, only to later describe them as "vectors of the virus" in the evening.
"In those circumstances we felt the only thing we could do was to close those primary schools that were open. Of course, it was with the heaviest of hearts because education is such an important part of any young person's life."
The prime minister said the new lockdown had to be "tough enough" to stop the variant virus from spreading - and teaching would go online.
A-Levels and GCSEs will be cancelled, a government source confirmed to BBC News - although vocational exams will go ahead.
The National Education Union accused the government of causing "chaos".
Meanwhile, schools in Scotland are to start the new year term on 11 January - but will do so largely via online and remote learning.
The Scottish government hopes to have pupils back in the classroom in February, but this plan is to be kept under review. Ministers are considering whether to give teachers priority access to vaccines, and what extra support can be given to working parents.
Sir Keir Starmer has told BBC Breakfast his party had wanted schools to remain open, but it became "inevitable" that they would need to shut within the last few days.
The Labour leader said: "Closing a school is a big thing to do, particularly for seven weeks. There are many many children, particularly disadvantaged children, who won't be able to learn at home in a particularly effective way. The attainment gap is already much wider than it would otherwise be. Working parents who have now got to make different arrangements this morning.
"So we did want to keep schools open but it is inevitable that they are going to close."
'We need to get back to spirit of March'
Asked if he would support lockdown measures going beyond seven weeks, Sir Keir Starmer tells BBC Breakfast "we'll have to see".
"It all depends on how quickly the vaccines are rolled out."
Starmer said it was "very important" for people to get back to "the spirit of March last year" and follow the the message to stay at home.
"Many millions of people complied with that last March. It did allow us to get the virus back under control. We need to get back to that spirit.
"But I think the British people are entitled to say that if that's what you're asking for us, and that is tough, then you've really got to roll out the vaccine."
'Race against time' to scale up vaccinations, Starmer says
There is now a "race against time" to scale up the UK's vaccination programme during lockdown, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The Labour leader told BBC Breakfast the lockdown in England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night had been "inevitable" and his party would support the measures in a Commons vote.
Johnson has said vaccinating the top four priority groups by mid-February could allow restrictions to be eased
But Starmer said this would be a "struggle".
“This is a race against time and we all hope that in that seven-week period this can happen. There's no room for error from the government here. We can’t have yet more overpromising and under delivering."
Updates from around the world
The pandemic continues to disrupt lives around the world, of course. Here are some of the biggest international coronavirus updates:
The governors of the US states of New York and Florida have warned hospitals that they must administer coronavirus vaccines more quickly. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said hospitals must give vaccines within a week of receiving them or face a fine and loss of future supplies
The German government and most of the country's 16 states have reportedly agreed to extend lockdown measures until the end of the month. Restrictions which keep shops, schools and services closed were due to end on 10 January
Australia’s most populous state New South Wales has called on residents in three cities to isolate and seek a coronavirus test. Concerns are rising after an 18-year-old man tested positive after travelling to Broken Hill, Orange and Nyngan on a camping trip
Thailand's top football league has postponed all of this month's scheduled matches as the country grapples with a surge in infections. It is now expected to start in February
'Much is an echo of March - but a lot is different too'
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
By 8pm on Monday it felt inevitable.
But it doesn't mean that a national instruction to close the doors was automatic. Or indeed that new lockdowns in England and Scotland aren't still dramatic and painful.
With tightening up in Wales and Northern Ireland too, the spread of coronavirus this winter has been faster than governments' attempts to keep up with it - leaving leaders with little choice but to take more of our choices away.
There is much that's an echo of March. Work, school, life outside the home will be constrained in so many ways, with terrible and expensive side-effects for the economy.
This time, it's already spluttering - restrictions being turned on and off for months have starved so much trade of vital business.
But there's a lot that's different too. After so long, the public is less forgiving of the actions taken, and there is frustration particularly over last-minute changes for schools; fatigue too with having to live under such limits.
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page. Here is a round-up of the main UK stories this morning.
People in all of England and most of Scotland must now stay at home - except for a handful of essential reasons - as new lockdowns begin in both nations. Announcing England's measures on Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said hospitals were under "more pressure from Covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic". England's rules are due to last until at least mid-February; Scotland's will be reviewed at the end of January
Supermarket websites have come under strain as customers rush to book deliveries ahead of the new lockdown. Within a couple hours of Johnson's speech, shoppers reported problems with Sainsbury's and Tesco
UK news round-up
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page. Here is a round-up of the main UK stories this morning.