Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hailed the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca as a "vital step" in the UK’s battle against coronavirus.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast just now, he said he was “really pleased” the NHS could to start the
vaccination programme this morning, saying it is the “first country in the world to get to
this point and have this easy to administer vaccine”.
Unlike the Pfizer jab - which has to be kept at an extremely cold temperature (-70C) - the Oxford vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge.
He says there are going to be “a tough few weeks ahead” but
the vaccine is “the way out” of the pandemic.
The government has been able to “accelerate” the vaccination
programme, he says, as “we now know that you get your protection after the
first dose and the second dose can wait 12 weeks”, meaning effectively double
the amount of people can be vaccinated in the next few weeks.
Six
hospital trusts - in Oxford, London, Sussex, Lancashire and Warwickshire - will
begin administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab today, five days after it was
approved, with 530,000 doses ready for use.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has described it as a "pivotal moment" in the UK's fight against the virus, as vaccines will help curb infections and ultimately allow restrictions to be lifted.
Most
other available doses will be sent to hundreds of GP-led services and care
homes across the UK later in the week, according to the Department of Health
and Social Care.
On Sunday more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases were
recorded in the UK for the sixth day running.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
There is also intriguing data that suggests perfecting the dose could increase protection up to 90%
-
The UK has ordered 100 million doses
-
It is given in two doses
BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
The first doses of the newly-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are to be given in the UK this morning. More than half a million doses of the vaccine are ready for use today
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned tougher virus rules may be needed in the short-term to tackle a surge in cases
-
Many of England's primary
schools are opening today after the Christmas holidays, with rows continuing over whether pupils should return with the current Covid restrictions
-
The Scottish government will meet later to consider whether further Covid restrictions are necessary. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will then make an urgent statement to the Holyrood Parliament
- Working parents trying to balance work and childcare should be put on furlough while British schools are closed, the Trades Union Congress has urged
-
Elsewhere, experts have raised concerns over India's emergency approval of a locally-produced coronavirus vaccine - known as Covaxin - before the completion of trials
New vaccine schedule 'can save more lives' - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK government is going to reduce the amount of bureaucracy and “streamline” the process to allow retired doctors to help with the rollout of the vaccine.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he also defended the UK’s plan to give the two doses of both the Oxford and Pfizer vaccines 12 weeks apart, having initially planned to leave 21 days between the Pfizer jabs.
Pfizer has said it tested the vaccine's efficacy only when the two vaccines were given up to 21 days apart, and the move has also been criticised by the British Medical Association.
But Hancock said he had spoken with the BMA, and it supported the move to a 12-week schedule. He said the association's concern was over having to reschedule appointments.
He added: “It’s a really important reason we did this... this way we can save more lives.”
What is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine?
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
The Oxford vaccine was approved on 30 December following trials showing that it stops 70% of people developing Covid symptoms.
The data also shows a strong immune response in older people.
This may be one of the easiest vaccines to distribute, because it does not need to be stored at very cold temperatures.
It is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus from chimpanzees, that has been modified to not grow in humans.
See here for more information on the other vaccines.
Vaccine is 'way out' of pandemic - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hailed the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca as a "vital step" in the UK’s battle against coronavirus.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast just now, he said he was “really pleased” the NHS could to start the vaccination programme this morning, saying it is the “first country in the world to get to this point and have this easy to administer vaccine”.
Unlike the Pfizer jab - which has to be kept at an extremely cold temperature (-70C) - the Oxford vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge.
He says there are going to be “a tough few weeks ahead” but the vaccine is “the way out” of the pandemic.
The government has been able to “accelerate” the vaccination programme, he says, as “we now know that you get your protection after the first dose and the second dose can wait 12 weeks”, meaning effectively double the amount of people can be vaccinated in the next few weeks.
'Pivotal moment' as Oxford vaccine rollout begins
The first doses of theOxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus jab are to be given as the UK accelerates its vaccine programme to tackle a surge in cases.
Six hospital trusts - in Oxford, London, Sussex, Lancashire and Warwickshire - will begin administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab today, five days after it was approved, with 530,000 doses ready for use.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has described it as a "pivotal moment" in the UK's fight against the virus, as vaccines will help curb infections and ultimately allow restrictions to be lifted.
Most other available doses will be sent to hundreds of GP-led services and care homes across the UK later in the week, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.
On Sunday more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases were recorded in the UK for the sixth day running.
Read more here.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments throughout the day. Here’s a round-up of the main headlines: