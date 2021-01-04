BBC Copyright: BBC

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK government is going to reduce the amount of bureaucracy and “streamline” the process to allow retired doctors to help with the rollout of the vaccine.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he also defended the UK’s plan to give the two doses of both the Oxford and Pfizer vaccines 12 weeks apart, having initially planned to leave 21 days between the Pfizer jabs.

Pfizer has said it tested the vaccine's efficacy only when the two vaccines were given up to 21 days apart, and the move has also been criticised by the British Medical Association.

But Hancock said he had spoken with the BMA, and it supported the move to a 12-week schedule. He said the association's concern was over having to reschedule appointments.

He added: “It’s a really important reason we did this... this way we can save more lives.”