People should avoid New Year's Eve celebrations because "Covid loves a crowd", officials have warned as millions more in England entered the toughest tier of Covid restrictions overnight
Much of the rest of the country entered tier three
Scotland has also been warned to bring in the new year at home, as events and socialising are banned this Hogmanay
Secondary schools across most of England are to remain closed for an extra two weeks for most pupils, and primaries will remain closed temporarily in high risk areas
The New Year Honours list in the UK has recognised hundreds of people for their work in the Covid pandemic
France is to mobilise 100,000 police and gendarmes on New Year's Eve to break up parties and enforce a curfew imposed to combat coronavirus
On Wednesday, the US reported a record 3,927 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to nearly 350,000
