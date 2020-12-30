BreakingOxford vaccine rollout to begin next week, says health secretary
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hailed the approval of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, calling it "fantastic news".
He confirmed that rollout of the vaccine would begin on 4 January.
First doses to be given 'as quickly as possible'
Why the Oxford vaccine matters
Why this breaking news on the Oxford vaccine is particularly important for people living in the UK.
Round-up of latest headlines
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news about the vaccine and other coronavirus developments on what is expected to be a very busy day. Here are the main headlines:
Live Reporting
Edited by Sarah Collerton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
The coronavirus vaccine designed by scientists at the University of Oxford has been approved for use in the UK.
Millions more people in England are expected to be placed under tougher coronavirus restrictions amid escalating case numbers
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to detail the changes to England's restrictions - which could be introduced within days - in the House of Commons after 14:30 GMT
The UK reported a record 53,135 new Covid cases on Tuesday - the highest single day rise since mass testing began
A "major incident" is declared by NHS and emergency services in Essex due to growing demand on hospitals and social care
- The US has reported its first case of the highly-infectious coronavirus variant that emerged in the UK in the state of Colorado
A recently elected US lawmaker has died from Covid-19. Republican Luke Letlow, 41, is the first member of the US Congress to die from the disease
And a study has shown that almost 5% of the people in the Chinese city of Wuhan - 500,000 people - may have been infected with Covid-19
Round-up of latest headlines
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news about the vaccine and other coronavirus developments on what is expected to be a very busy day. Here are the main headlines:
BreakingGood morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. The UK is waking up to some good news this morning that it has approved a second coronavirus vaccine.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is the second jab deemed safe by UK regulators, paving the way for millions of vaccinations.
It is considered a game-changer as it does not have to be stored at very low temperatures like the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
The UK has ordered 100 million doses and can now start vaccinating millions more people.
Read the full story here.