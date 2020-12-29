Airport
Live

New virus variant continues to spread globally

preview
10
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Toughest year most of us can remember' - NHS England chief

    Sir Simon Stevens
    Copyright: BBC

    Covid-19 has meant 2020 is the "toughest year most of us remember", NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has said.

    In his end of year message, Sir Simon paid tribute to NHS workers saying they had "brilliantly" cared for 200,000 severely ill Covid-19 patients.

    He said that by late spring he expected the NHS to have offered vaccinations to all vulnerable people.

    That offered "the biggest chink of hope" for 2021, Sir Simon said.

    He said the pandemic had shown "sometimes the worst of circumstances bring out the best in people".

    Sir Simon added that now was the right time to "to record our enormous debt of gratitude and our huge thanks" to staff.

  2. Six cases of new variant found in India

    A woman is swabbed for a Covid test
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Six cases of the more transmissible variant of Covid-19, first identified in the UK, have been confirmed in India.

    The six individuals who returned from the UK are being kept in isolation, officials said on Tuesday.

    India joined a list of other countries last week in suspending flights to and from the UK.

    Officials have begun contact-tracing close contacts and family members of the six who tested positive for the new variant.

    The new variant is considerably more transmissible than previous strains but not necessarily any more dangerous, experts say.

    With more than 10 million confirmed cases so far, India has the second-highest caseload in the world after the US.

  3. Good morning and welcome to our coverage

    Pupils wear masks
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning and thank you for joining us. Here are the coronavirus headlines:

Back to top