Covid-19 has meant 2020 is the "toughest year most of us remember", NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has said.

In his end of year message, Sir Simon paid tribute to NHS workers saying they had "brilliantly" cared for 200,000 severely ill Covid-19 patients.

He said that by late spring he expected the NHS to have offered vaccinations to all vulnerable people.

That offered "the biggest chink of hope" for 2021, Sir Simon said.

He said the pandemic had shown "sometimes the worst of circumstances bring out the best in people".

Sir Simon added that now was the right time to "to record our enormous debt of gratitude and our huge thanks" to staff.