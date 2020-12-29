Covid-19 has meant 2020 is the "toughest year most of us remember", NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has said. In his end of year message , Sir Simon paid tribute to NHS workers saying they had "brilliantly" cared for 200,000 severely ill Covid-19 patients. He said that by late spring he expected the NHS to have offered vaccinations to all vulnerable people. That offered "the biggest chink of hope" for 2021, Sir Simon said. He said the pandemic had shown "sometimes the worst of circumstances bring out the best in people". Sir Simon added that now was the right time to "to record our enormous debt of gratitude and our huge thanks" to staff.
- India has become the latest country to detect the new, more transmissible virus variant first indentified in the UK
-
In England, members of the armed forces will help roll out mass testing to secondary
schools and colleges in England from next month
-
Cabinet Office minister Michael
Gove has said he is confident pupils can return in January but the government is facing calls to change its plans
-
Health workers are back in the “eye of the storm”, according to NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens, who
has praised staff for how "brilliantly" they cared for 200,000
severely ill Covid-19 patients
-
Everton FC is seeking “full disclosure” of the information provided to the
Premier League by opponents Manchester City after their match was postponed four hours before kick-off due to an outbreak of coronavirus
-
A student
nurse who required ventilation after being infected with Covid-19 has returned to work. Natasha Jenkins fell ill in April and is back
training at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales
Six cases of new variant found in India
Six cases of the more transmissible variant of Covid-19, first identified in the UK, have been confirmed in India.
The six individuals who returned from the UK are being kept in isolation, officials said on Tuesday.
India joined a list of other countries last week in suspending flights to and from the UK.
Officials have begun contact-tracing close contacts and family members of the six who tested positive for the new variant.
The new variant is considerably more transmissible than previous strains but not necessarily any more dangerous, experts say.
With more than 10 million confirmed cases so far, India has the second-highest caseload in the world after the US.
