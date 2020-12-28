The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report that an army of more than 10,000 medics and volunteers has been recruited by the NHS to help deliver the vaccine once it's approved.
US President Donald Trump has signed a coronavirus relief and spending package bill after days of uncertainty, averting a partial government shutdown.
Trump had previously refused to sign the bill, criticising "wasteful spending" and calling for higher payouts to people hit by the pandemic.
The delay meant that around 14 million Americans faced a lapse in unemployment benefit payments and new stimulus cheques. Unemployment benefits will now be restored.
The relief package worth $900bn (£665bn) was approved by Congress after months of negotiation. It is part of a $2.3tn spending package that includes $1.4tn for normal federal government spending.
Republican and Democratic Party lawmakers had been pleading with the president to sign it before a budget deadline of midnight on Monday. If he had not, some government agencies would have had to close, unless legislators could pass a stopgap bill.
Officials in South Korea have detected the new coronavirus variant - first discovered in the UK - in a family of three who arrived from London
- Hospitals in the south of England say they have seen a "real rise in pressure" as the number of Covid patients
receiving treatment increases
London Ambulance Service received almost
8,000 call-outs on 26 December – one of the busiest days in its history
- Donald Trump has signed into law a spending bill which includes a Covid relief payment for millions of Americans. The president
had initially refused to sign the bill, saying he wanted to give people bigger
one-off payments
South Africa has become the first country on
the continent to register more than one million Covid-19 cases
A Chinese citizen journalist who covered
Wuhan's coronavirus outbreak has been jailed for four years for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" - a frequent charge against activists
And hundreds of British tourists are reported
to have fled the Swiss ski resort of Verbier to avoid having to quarantine
UK newspapers: 'Vacc to the future'
The UK's front pages are dominated by the prospect of an imminent rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
"Covid hope at last", the Sun declares, while the Daily Express has the headline: "We'll be free by February". For the Daily Mirror it's "a shot at freedom".
The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report that an army of more than 10,000 medics and volunteers has been recruited by the NHS to help deliver the vaccine once it's approved.
The Telegraph, which says the vaccine will be approved this week, suggests teams are trained and ready to begin giving the jab at sports stadiums and racecourses across the country, with a target of vaccinating a million people each week.
"A jab in your village hall", is the Mail's headline. A government source tells the paper: "The vaccine is the way to make us safe and get us through this pandemic. We are throwing the kitchen sink at it."
Trump signs Covid relief and spending package
US President Donald Trump has signed a coronavirus relief and spending package bill after days of uncertainty, averting a partial government shutdown.
Trump had previously refused to sign the bill, criticising "wasteful spending" and calling for higher payouts to people hit by the pandemic.
The delay meant that around 14 million Americans faced a lapse in unemployment benefit payments and new stimulus cheques. Unemployment benefits will now be restored.
The relief package worth $900bn (£665bn) was approved by Congress after months of negotiation. It is part of a $2.3tn spending package that includes $1.4tn for normal federal government spending.
Republican and Democratic Party lawmakers had been pleading with the president to sign it before a budget deadline of midnight on Monday. If he had not, some government agencies would have had to close, unless legislators could pass a stopgap bill.
Cases of new variant in South Korea
South Korea is the latest country to confirm cases of the new variant of coronavirus which was first discovered in the UK.
Three South Korean nationals were found to have the new strain of the virus after arriving from London last week.
The family were tested just after their arrival and have remained in quarantine.
Cases of the more contagious variant have been confirmed in several European countries, as well as Canada and Japan.
South Korea suspended all direct flights from the UK last week. Arrivals from Britain must undergo stricter checks at the airport and will be tested for the virus twice.
South Korea is already battling a resurgence of Covid-19 and has introduced its strictest measures yet to try to bring rising infection rates under control.
