The UK's front pages are dominated by the prospect of an imminent rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Covid hope at last", the Sun declares, while the Daily Express has the headline: "We'll be free by February". For the Daily Mirror it's "a shot at freedom".

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report that an army of more than 10,000 medics and volunteers has been recruited by the NHS to help deliver the vaccine once it's approved.

The Telegraph, which says the vaccine will be approved this week, suggests teams are trained and ready to begin giving the jab at sports stadiums and racecourses across the country, with a target of vaccinating a million people each week.

"A jab in your village hall", is the Mail's headline. A government source tells the paper: "The vaccine is the way to make us safe and get us through this pandemic. We are throwing the kitchen sink at it."

