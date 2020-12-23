Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has urged lorry drivers not to travel to Kent, saying it will take "a few days" to clear the backlog of vehicles that have been stuck there since the border shut on Sunday.

The French government has agreed to ease its UK travel ban but hauliers must have a negative Covid test result less than 72 hours before departure to enter France.

Jenrick told BBC Radio 4's Today programme truck drivers would be offered a rapid lateral flow test and their result, which takes around 30 minutes, would be texted to them.

If they test negative, he said they will be able to proceed across the Channel but if they test positive they will be offered a PCR test, which can take over 24 hours to turn around, and will have to self-isolate in their cab while they wait for their result.

If they test positive again then they will be offered Covid-secure hotel accommodation nearby where they will have to self-isolate, he said.