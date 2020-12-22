Asked about warnings from retailers that prolonged border closures could lead to shortages of fresh food, such as fruit, in supermarkets, the home secretary said 20% of UK goods were coming through the so-called "short straits" between Dover and Calais and the UK.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We've always worked throughout the year - despite coronavirus - to keep the short straits going and to keep goods moving, but there is plenty of food in the supermarkets.

She added: "In the run-up to Christmas as well, yes people will buy more, but also our shops are well catered for...We have fresh produce coming in through other routes as well, through air freight, and not just through the short straits, so we have to take a balanced approach to this."