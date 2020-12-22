Asked about warnings from retailers that prolonged border closures could lead to shortages of fresh food, such as fruit, in supermarkets, the home secretary said 20% of UK goods were coming through the so-called "short straits" between Dover and Calais and the UK.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We've always worked throughout the year - despite coronavirus - to keep the short straits going and to keep goods moving, but there is plenty of food in the supermarkets.
She added: "In the run-up to Christmas as well, yes people will buy more, but also our shops are well catered for...We have fresh produce coming in through other routes as well, through air freight, and not just through the short straits, so we have to take a balanced approach to this."
Nearly 1500 lorries waiting in Kent for French border to reopen
It appears there are many more vehicles stranded in Kent than the government estimated yesterday.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has been doing the rounds of the TV and radio studios this morning. She told BBC Breakfast discussions are underway between the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and his French opposite number Jean-Baptiste Djebbari to discuss reopening the border.
"Testing of some sort is part of the discussions [Shapps] is having now", she said.
But she wouldn't speculate over how quickly the tests could be up and running. There'll be an update from the transport secretary on the talks later today, she added.
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.
Here's a quick round-up of the main UK and world headlines this Tuesday morning:
Lorry drivers in Kent have spent a second night
sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the border with France to reopen - as
politicians thrash out a plan to restart trade and travel. Measures agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson
and French President Emmanuel Macron will be announced later and come into
effect from Wednesday
There is growing international alarm over a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK, more than 40 countries so far blocking flights or travel links with the UK, as the EU continues talks on forming a common policy
Government borrowing soared in
November as the UK continued to support the economy during the pandemic. The Office for National
Statistics (ONS) said borrowing hit £31.6bn last month, the highest November figure on record. It was also the third-highest borrowing in
any month since monthly records began in 1993
A Chinese scientist at the centre of
unsubstantiated claims that the coronavirus leaked from her laboratory in the
Chinese city of Wuhan has told the BBC she is open to "any kind of
visit" to rule it out. The surprise statement from Prof Shi Zhengli comes
as a World Health Organization (WHO) team prepares to travel to Wuhan next
month to begin its investigation into the origins of Covid-19.
Lorry drivers in Kent have spent a second night
sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the border with France to reopen - as
politicians thrash out a plan to restart trade and travel. Measures agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson
and French President Emmanuel Macron will be announced later and come into
effect from Wednesday
There is growing international alarm over a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK, more than 40 countries so far blocking flights or travel links with the UK, as the EU continues talks on forming a common policy
Government borrowing soared in
November as the UK continued to support the economy during the pandemic. The Office for National
Statistics (ONS) said borrowing hit £31.6bn last month, the highest November figure on record. It was also the third-highest borrowing in
any month since monthly records began in 1993
A Chinese scientist at the centre of
unsubstantiated claims that the coronavirus leaked from her laboratory in the
Chinese city of Wuhan has told the BBC she is open to "any kind of
visit" to rule it out. The surprise statement from Prof Shi Zhengli comes
as a World Health Organization (WHO) team prepares to travel to Wuhan next
month to begin its investigation into the origins of Covid-19.
US President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on live TV, saying he was getting the jab to show Americans it is "safe to take"
The US Congress has passed a long-awaited $900bn (£660bn) package of coronavirus pandemic aid after months of political wrangling. Senators approved the bill late on Monday, hours after it was passed by the House of Representatives
Home Secretary Priti Patel has been doing the rounds of the TV and radio studios this morning. She told BBC Breakfast discussions are underway between the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and his French opposite number Jean-Baptiste Djebbari to discuss reopening the border.
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.
Here's a quick round-up of the main UK and world headlines this Tuesday morning: