Countries around the world stop travel from UK

Edited by Sarah Fowler

All times stated are UK

  1. What else is happening around the world?

    Here's a reminder of today's other global headlines:

    • Lawmakers in the US have agreed to a package of pandemic aid worth around $900bn (£660bn) after months of wrangling. The money includes support for businesses and employment programmes
    • Sydney has become cut off from the rest of Australia, as all other states and territories introduce travel bans for the city due to an outbreak
    • Thailand is seeing its worst coronavirus outbreak so far, after hundreds of cases were linked to the country's biggest seafood market
    • Denmark is to dig up four million mink that were culled because of a mutated form of coronavirus. They will now be incinerated instead to avoid pollution, the government says

  2. UK calls emergency meeting as Europe shuts doors

    Lorries queuing up on the way to Dover
    Copyright: PA Media

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later after France closed its border with the UK for 48 hours.

    The move, announced on Sunday, means no lorries or ferry passengers will be able to sail from the port of Dover.

    France is among a growing list of countries to suspend travel links because of the prevalence of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK which has led to a sharp rise in cases.

    The travel ban has led to warnings of possible disruption to food supplies over Christmas. But supermarkets have insisted their warehouses are well-stocked.

  3. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments in the UK and around the world. Here are the main UK headlines this morning:

