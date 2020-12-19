London arcade
Top ministers discuss England's rising Covid cases

Edited by Sarah Collerton

  1. Virus spreading at 'alarming rate' in London and South East

    Jessica Parker

    BBC political correspondent

    Crowds of people walking down Oxford Street
    The virus is spreading at "an alarming rate" in London and the south-east of England, a government source says.

    It's understood there was also call with ministers last night, where the idea of travel restrictions was discussed.

    New measures are said to be under discussion today - although what they may be hasn't been specified.

  2. BreakingPM to hold press conference this afternoon

    The prime minister will hold a press conference later this afternoon, Downing Street says, as cases continue to rise in England.

    He'll be joined by the chief medical officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty, and the UK's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

    In the UK:

    • Boris Johnson will host a press conference later amid a rising number of Covid infections in England.
    • Before that, cabinet ministers are holding talks on what action to take. Our political correspondent Nick Eardley says it feels like a "fast-moving situation".
    • Hospitals in Kent are postponing non-urgent procedures as coronavirus cases in the county rise beyond figures seen in the spring.
    • Government scientists are continuing to evaluate the spread of a new variant of Covid in south-east England as there are "growing concerns" about its transmission.
    • Fake "Covid-19 immunity boosters" are being sold over the counter in London shops, a BBC investigation has found.

    Around the world:

