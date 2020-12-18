Reuters Copyright: Reuters

More now on the news that a second coronavirus vaccine is nearing emergency approval in the US.

A panel of experts voted 20-0 with one abstention that the benefits of the Moderna vaccine outweighed the risks for those aged 18 and over.

The same committee last week backed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which was then authorised for emergency use the following day.

Following the panel's endorsement, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told Moderna that it would work "rapidly" towards issuing emergency use authorisation.

Regulators reported earlier this week that the Moderna vaccine was safe and 94% effective.

You can read more on this story here.