Prof Graham Medley, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the "major driver" for how much coronavirus spreads over the five-day Christmas period was the infection prevalence - and that the current prevalence had started to rise "really quite rapidly in some places".

"When the rules were made about Christmas, we didn't know what that prevalence was going to be," Prof Medley told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

As for the risk of the NHS becoming overwhelmed, he said: "We don't have much headroom."

He said the spread of coronavirus under the planned Christmas mixing plans was "really uncertain".

He said that while mixing posed a risk, the closure of schools and workplaces could mitigate this. He added: "There are two things happening over the period: one is that most workplaces and schools are closed, so that will result in reduced contact.

"On the other hand, if we all mix together and have a normal Christmas then we know that in a normal year most respiratory diseases and hospital admissions increase after Christmas anyway in a non-Covid year, so there's clearly a risk, but it really very much depends on what people do.

"It's very hard to predict and say 'oh yes, this is going to be a disaster' or 'nothing is going to happen' because it really does depend on what people decide to do."