Spread of virus over Christmas 'depends on what people do'
Prof Graham Medley, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the "major driver" for how much coronavirus spreads over the five-day Christmas period was the infection prevalence - and that the current prevalence had started to rise "really quite rapidly in some places".
"When the rules were made about Christmas, we didn't know what that prevalence was going to be," Prof Medley told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
As for the risk of the NHS becoming overwhelmed, he said: "We don't have much headroom."
He said the spread of coronavirus under the planned Christmas mixing plans was "really uncertain".
He said that while mixing posed a risk, the closure of schools and workplaces could mitigate this.
He added: "There are two things happening over the period: one is that most workplaces and schools are closed, so that will result in reduced contact.
"On the other hand, if we all mix together and have a normal Christmas then we know that in a normal year most respiratory diseases and hospital admissions increase after Christmas anyway in a non-Covid year, so there's clearly a risk, but it really very much depends on what people do.
"It's very hard to predict and say 'oh yes, this is going to be a disaster' or 'nothing is going to happen' because it really does depend on what people decide to do."
Lithuania has also gone into lockdown, with a ban on non-essential
movement between towns. Contact between separate households is also banned.
A Swedish commission
into the high number of nursing home deaths in the pandemic has found that systemic
shortcomings as well as inadequate government measures contributed to the death
toll. Health agency head Anders Tegnell said this morning that it was clear
from the start that everyone had to work very hard to ensure the elderly were
not exposed to the spread.
A goalkeeper in Belgium has
lost his job amid reports that he organised a party for 10 people at his home in
Ostend during lockdown conditions. Fabrice Ondoa’s club KV Oostende said it
couldn’t tolerate such egotistical and irresponsible behaviour.
Austria will set out its plans for Christmas today - and that
includes extending rules on mask-wearing indoors. Private meetings are set to
be limited to six people from two households but the rules will be relaxed for
two days over Christmas.
Dutch schools have closed and switched to online education as part
of the tightest rules so far. Non-essential shops closed yesterday.
Public should use own judgement over Christmas gatherings - Jenrick
Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said the public should "use their own judgement" when it comes to making arrangements for spending time with family and others this Christmas.
Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast that the government "can't legislate for every eventuality, so it's very important that people reach their own informed judgements about what's right for them and their family".
He said the government had put in "a legal framework" to allow three households to socialise over a five-day period - but said "you don't have to go that far", and "you can choose to do less".
Mr Jenrick added: "The very clear guidance from the government today is you exercise good judgment, think about the particular vulnerabilities of your own family and friends who might be coming together and what's right for you."
He revealed that he had decided not to spend time with his elderly parents who are in their 80s and would catch up with them in a video call, citing the vaccine roll out as a reason for waiting to visit them.
Mr Jenrick's expectation was that his parents were likely to be vaccinated early in the New Year so he was happy to wait.
The
UK’s four nations will later issue sterner warnings about the risks of socialising
over Christmas, but the rules are expected to remain in place.
Cabinet Office minister
Michael Gove will resume talks with leaders of the devolved governments this morning over the Christmas rules.
Watch the video above for a quick reminder
of what you can and can’t do if you live in a tier three area – or read our
handy list of bullet points below.
Tier three "very high" rules:
You can't mix indoors, in private
gardens or in most outdoor venues, except with your household or bubble
You can meet in a group of up to six in other outdoor
spaces, such as parks, beaches or countryside
Schools, shops, libraries, gyms and personal care services (such as
hairdressing) can stay open, as can swimming pools
Bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants must stay closed, except
for delivery and takeaway
Sports fans can’t attend events in stadiums
Indoor entertainment venues - such as play centres and bowling alleys
and cinemas - must stay closed
Places of worship are still open and funerals and weddings can
go ahead – but wedding receptions can’t
People are advised not to travel to and from tier three
areas
Covid headlines around the world
Germany responds to a surge in cases as Australia reports new infections. Here are the latest headlines from around the world:
Germany has entered a hard lockdown as cases there surge
ahead of the Christmas holidays. The country registered a record high of 952
deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday morning. Schools and non-essential businesses
are closed until 10 January
Other European countries are also tightening measures.
Denmark has entered a full national lockdown while France has brought in a nightly
curfew. You can read about all the rules across the continent here
Australia has recorded three new cases, one of whom is a
45-year-old working at an airport in New South Wales. Contact tracing is under way
Regulators in the US have said the Moderna vaccine is safe and 94% effective, clearing the way for its emergency authorisation. The US is the worst affected country in the world, and has now reported more than 300,000 deaths
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to our
coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.
Here is a quick
rundown of the main headlines in the UK this Wednesday morning.
The
UK’s four nations will later issue sterner warnings about the risks of socialising over Christmas, but the rules permitting three households to meet over a
five-day period are expected to remain in place. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove
will resume talks with leaders of the devolved governments on Wednesday morning,
as advice around celebrating Christmas is expected to be significantly strengthened.
It follows calls for the rules to be toughened over Christmas, with two leading
medical journals saying the “rash” decision to ease restrictions could “cost
lives”. It
comes as London, much of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire moved into tier three
restrictions overnight
Plans to recoup taxpayer losses on coronavirus
loans are "woefully" behind and the government has yet to assess the extent of fraud, a Commons committee has said. The
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the government has no counter-fraud
strategy or clear plans to manage risks to the taxpayer. It has been estimated
the taxpayer faces as much as £26bn of losses from fraud, organised crime or default. However, a government
spokesman insisted it is cracking down on fraud. The PAC said the Treasury is
yet to agree the process and protocols that lenders are expected to follow in
recovering overdue loans
The first care home residents in Wales will start receiving the coronavirus vaccine later. A pilot
for the Pfizer/BioNtech jab will start at a care home in north Wales, with
teams going to other health boards across Wales later in the week. Wales's health minister said "if all goes well" officials will roll out care
home vaccination "ahead of Christmas". Care home owners said it was
"early steps in a great journey" but warned the vaccination did not
mean an open door policy for families of residents
Rail travel has been
badly hit during the coronavirus crisis, with a huge drop in passenger numbers
and revenue. Fares were already set to rise, but it’s now been revealed
they will go up more than expected - 2.6% rather
than 1.6%. However, the new increase is being delayed until 1 March. The
government said the rethink reflected the "unprecedented taxpayer
support" pumped into the system this year
Clinical
trials of a coronavirus vaccine being manufactured in Scotland have begun in
the UK. The Valnevacandidate vaccine will initially be tested on 150 volunteers at testing sites
in Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle and Southampton. It is being developed in
Livingston, in West Lothian and the UK government has pre-ordered 60 million
doses. Larger
tests will be planned for April 2021 if these are successful, with more than
4,000 UK volunteers taking two doses. The vaccine could be available by the end
of 2021
