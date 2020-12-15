PA Media Copyright: PA Media

As we've reported, England's Department for Education has told the Labour-led council of Greenwich that it will seek an injunction at the High Court to enforce its powers to keep schools open- after the council told head teachers to switch to online learning from today given a surge in infections in London.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Using legal powers is a last resort but continuity of education is a national priority."

In Islington, north London, and Waltham Forest, east London, schools were also asked to move lessons online from the end of Tuesday.

It comes as London is due to move into tier three restrictions from Wednesday.

Under tier three rules, schools can remain open, but pubs and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and delivery, and indoor entertainment venues such as theatres, bowling alleys and cinemas must remain shut.