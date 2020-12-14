BBC Copyright: BBC

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling for the government to ask all secondary schools and colleges in the capital to shut early before Christmas.

In a statement posted on Twitter , Khan also says he wants them to reopen later in January because of "significant" coronavirus outbreaks among 10 to 19-year-olds.

Testing should be "urgently expanded" to students, he says.

London is currently in tier two, but the capital may be put into tier three restrictions this week - the highest level - following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Calling for more support for businesses if London is moved to tier three, Khan said: "If the government does decide to introduce further restrictions in London this week, the economic impact on business could be catastrophic with hundreds of thousands of livelihoods at stake."

It comes as schools in Greenwich became the first in England to move fully to online learning from Tuesday.

Last week, the government announced mass testing for schools in the worst-hit areas of London and Essex, which are in tier two, and Kent, which is in tier three.