Here's an overview of the stories that have been making headlines in the UK in recent hours:
The public spending watchdog has found that in the early stages of NHS Test and Trace in England, some call handlers were busy for only 1% of their paid hours
Non-essential shops across much of western Scotland - including Glasgow - are re-opening today for the first time in three weeks
In Northern Ireland, non-essential shops, close contact services such as hairdressers and most hospitality businesses are reopening
A report says measures put in place to help NHS England cope with the pandemic have benefitted towns and cities more than rural areas
The Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre and English National Opera are among the arts venues to share £165m in government loans
What's happening in the UK?
