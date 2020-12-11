Vaccination centre in the UK
Live

US moves closer to vaccine approval and rollout

preview
4
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Mal Siret and Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

  1. What's happening in the UK?

    Shopping street in Belfast
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Non-essential stores in Belfast will begin their first day of full trading after restrictions were lifted

    Here's an overview of the stories that have been making headlines in the UK in recent hours:

    • The public spending watchdog has found that in the early stages of NHS Test and Trace in England, some call handlers were busy for only 1% of their paid hours
    • A report says measures put in place to help NHS England cope with the pandemic have benefitted towns and cities more than rural areas
    • The Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre and English National Opera are among the arts venues to share £165m in government loans

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Our teams from London and around the world will be bringing you the latest updates and analysis throughout the day.

Back to top