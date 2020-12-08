The Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London
UK begins Covid-19 vaccine rollout

  1. What’s happening around the world?

    Meanwhile, here are the latest international headlines this morning:

    • The US’ top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci has warned of another surge in coronavirus cases after Christmas - even as the country struggles to cope with the rise that followed last month’s Thanksgiving celebrations
    • The governors of the two biggest states in the US, California and New York, have warned of a crisis in hospitals
    • Israel has announced a nationwide night-time curfew ahead of one of the main festivals in the Jewish calendar, Hannukah. The rules will come into effect from Wednesday
    • Hong Kong has also unveiled a series of new restrictions, including closing restaurants from 18:00

    A woman receives a vaccine
    Copyright: Getty Images

