UK begins Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Meanwhile, here are the latest international headlines this morning:
The
US’ top infectious diseases expert
Dr Anthony Fauci has warned of another surge in coronavirus cases after Christmas
- even as the country struggles to cope with the rise that followed last
month’s Thanksgiving celebrations
The
governors of the two biggest states in the US, California and New York,
have warned of a crisis in hospitals
Israel
has announced a nationwide night-time curfew ahead of one of
the main festivals in the Jewish calendar, Hannukah. The rules will come into effect from Wednesday
Hong
Kong has also unveiled a series of new restrictions, including closing
restaurants from 18:00
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage.
It’s a big day for the UK today so do stay with us for all the
latest developments.
The first people in the UK are set to receive a coronavirus jab on what has been dubbed "V-Day", as a mass vaccination programme begins
-
About 70 hospital hubs across the UK are gearing up to give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to the over-80s and some health and care staff
-
Those administering the vaccine will be the first to receive jabs in Scotland, while health workers will be first in line in Wales and Northern Ireland
-
On Monday, the UK government announced a further 189 deaths in the UK
-
Wales' health minister has warned there could be further restrictions after Christmas as Covid cases continue to rise
-
Five schools in Northern Ireland have said pupils will not be marked absent if they do schoolwork at home in the final week of term
-
And a review of Scotland's Covid-19 levels system will be announced later, but have they succeeded in driving down infection rates?
