Most parts of California are
under a strict new lockdown, as Covid-19 cases surge across the state and the
country.
The stay-at-home order was introduced after intensive care
capacity in the US state shrank. Many businesses will be closed, and people will be banned from meeting anyone outside their household.
Around 85% of the state's 40
million residents will be affected by the new rules, which will be in place for at least three weeks and cover the
Christmas holiday.
The US has seen a sharp rise in cases and Covid-related deaths
in recent weeks. The surge could be partly down to last month's Thanksgiving
holiday, when millions of Americans travelled around the US.
US President Donald
Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is being treated in hospital after
testing positive for Covid-19, according to US media reports. Giuliani has
been leading Trump's legal challenges against the results of last month's presidential election
Around
85% of people living in the US state of California face a strict new
lockdown, with many businesses closed and people banned from meeting
anyone outside their household. The new order, which comes after the US
recorded a new high of 200,000 daily cases, will last at least three weeks
and covers the Christmas holiday
Six
patients have died in a hospital in northern Pakistan after oxygen
supplies ran low. A delay in deliveries meant more than 200 patients were left for hours on reduced oxygen
An
international passenger flight has landed in Australia's second-largest
city, Melbourne, for the first time in five months. Travellers on the
flight will stay in the state of Victoria's hotel quarantine system.
Vaccine rollout 'marathon not a sprint'
Hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are being distributed around the UK in time to begin the immunisation programme on Tuesday.
US President Donald
Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is being treated in hospital after
testing positive for Covid-19, according to US media reports. Giuliani has
been leading Trump's legal challenges against the results of last month's presidential election
Around
85% of people living in the US state of California face a strict new
lockdown, with many businesses closed and people banned from meeting
anyone outside their household. The new order, which comes after the US
recorded a new high of 200,000 daily cases, will last at least three weeks
and covers the Christmas holiday
Six
patients have died in a hospital in northern Pakistan after oxygen
supplies ran low. A delay in deliveries meant more than 200 patients were left for hours on reduced oxygen
An
international passenger flight has landed in Australia's second-largest
city, Melbourne, for the first time in five months. Travellers on the
flight will stay in the state of Victoria's hotel quarantine system.
Hundreds of thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccine are being distributed around the UK in time to begin the immunisation programme on Tuesday
- Rapid coronavirus testing is being made available in care homes in parts of Scotland to allow relatives to visit their loved ones
- Shoppers were back in England's high streets and shopping centres this weekend, but numbers were well below pre-pandemic levels
Some tech firms have been offering "virtual nannies" for parents struggling with childcare during the pandemic
School children in Wales are home-learning on games consoles and mobile phones, teachers have said, despite a Welsh Government pledge none would be "left behind" during the pandemic
The Lancashire FA has defended the short-notice announcement of its decision to suspend grassroots football, saying its priority was "to protect the community" over Christmas
An Army veteran who plays the Last Post every night in memory of victims of coronavirus has said he will end his daily renditions on New Year's Eve.
Vaccine rollout 'marathon not a sprint'
Hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are being distributed around the UK in time to begin the immunisation programme on Tuesday.
Hospitals in all four nations will serve as hubs, but NHS England's medical director warned the process would be a "marathon, not a sprint".
Prof Stephen Powis said it would take "many months" to vaccinate everybody who needs it.
Frontline health staff, those over 80, and care home workers will be first to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
In England, 50 hospitals have been initially chosen to serve as hubs for administering the vaccine.
Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will also begin their vaccination programmes from hospitals on Tuesday.
