Most parts of California are under a strict new lockdown, as Covid-19 cases surge across the state and the country.

The stay-at-home order was introduced after intensive care capacity in the US state shrank. Many businesses will be closed, and people will be banned from meeting anyone outside their household.

Around 85% of the state's 40 million residents will be affected by the new rules, which will be in place for at least three weeks and cover the Christmas holiday.

The US has seen a sharp rise in cases and Covid-related deaths in recent weeks. The surge could be partly down to last month's Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of Americans travelled around the US.

