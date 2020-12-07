Man carrying vaccine
UK makes final preparations for mass vaccination

Edited by Mal Siret and Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Most of California under strict new lockdown

    Two pedestrians in San Francisco wear masks
    Most parts of California are under a strict new lockdown, as Covid-19 cases surge across the state and the country.

    The stay-at-home order was introduced after intensive care capacity in the US state shrank. Many businesses will be closed, and people will be banned from meeting anyone outside their household.

    Around 85% of the state's 40 million residents will be affected by the new rules, which will be in place for at least three weeks and cover the Christmas holiday.

    The US has seen a sharp rise in cases and Covid-related deaths in recent weeks. The surge could be partly down to last month's Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of Americans travelled around the US.

    Find out more about the restrictions in California here.

  2. Trump's lawyer Giuliani tests positive and other global stories

    Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor and personal attorney to US President Donald Trump
    Image caption: Rudy Giuliani is the latest person close to President Trump to be infected

    • US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is being treated in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, according to US media reports. Giuliani has been leading Trump's legal challenges against the results of last month's presidential election
    • Around 85% of people living in the US state of California face a strict new lockdown, with many businesses closed and people banned from meeting anyone outside their household. The new order, which comes after the US recorded a new high of 200,000 daily cases, will last at least three weeks and covers the Christmas holiday
    • Six patients have died in a hospital in northern Pakistan after oxygen supplies ran low. A delay in deliveries meant more than 200 patients were left for hours on reduced oxygen
    • An international passenger flight has landed in Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, for the first time in five months. Travellers on the flight will stay in the state of Victoria's hotel quarantine system.

  3. Vaccine rollout 'marathon not a sprint'

    Hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are being distributed around the UK in time to begin the immunisation programme on Tuesday.

    Hospitals in all four nations will serve as hubs, but NHS England's medical director warned the process would be a "marathon, not a sprint".

    Prof Stephen Powis said it would take "many months" to vaccinate everybody who needs it.

    Frontline health staff, those over 80, and care home workers will be first to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

    In England, 50 hospitals have been initially chosen to serve as hubs for administering the vaccine.

    Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will also begin their vaccination programmes from hospitals on Tuesday.

    Read the full story here.

    A graphic showing who will get the vaccine first
  4. The latest UK headlines

