The vaccine developed by the University of Oxford stops 70% of people developing Covid symptoms, a large-scale trial has shown.
It is both a triumph and a disappointment after vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna showed 95% protection.
However, the Oxford jab is far cheaper, and is easier to store and get to every corner of the world than the other two - so it will still play a significant role in tackling the pandemic, if it is approved by regulators.
There is also intriguing data that suggests perfecting the dose could increase protection up to 90%.
UK could start to get 'back to normal' after Easter - Hancock
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is “really pleased” with the news from the Oxford University vaccine trial, suggesting it could help the country to start to get "back to normal" after Easter.
The vaccine stops 70% of people developing Covid symptoms, according to a large-scale trial, but data also suggests perfecting the dose could increase protection up to 90%.
The UK government has pre-ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine - enough to immunise 50 million people.
Hancock told BBC Breakfast that, subject to regulatory approval, the government hoped to start vaccinating people next month.
“The bulk of the vaccine rollout programme will be in January, February, March. And we hope that some time after Easter things will be able to start to get back to normal,” he said.
Here's a quick update of the main stories from the UK this morning:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the results from the Oxford Covid vaccine trial as "fantastic" and "incredibly exciting". The vaccine stops 70% of people developing Covid symptoms, a large-scale trial shows
Gyms and non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen in all areas
The 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants will be relaxed - last orders will remain at 10pm but customers will have an extra hour to drink and eat up
A ban on outdoor grassroots sports will be lifted
Mass testing will be introduced in all areas in the highest tier
Most areas will be put in the higher tiers - high risk or very high risk - with details about which tier each region will be placed in expected on Thursday
Gyms and non-essential shops in all areas are expected to be allowed to reopen when England's lockdown ends on 2 December
While parts of the country’s three-tier system will be toughened, the 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants will be relaxed
A ban on outdoor grassroots sports in England is also set to be lifted
Johnson will explain the detail of England's return to the "three tier system" in a statement later
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said people "will not see austerity" when he makes spending announcements for public services this week, despite the billions spent on the pandemic response
Train companies are extending a scheme offering free travel to those fleeing domestic abuse in Great Britain until the end of March next year
What to expect when England lockdown ends
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give further details this afternoon about what will happen when England’s lockdown ends on 2 December.
The three-tier system, in place before the lockdown, will be strengthened overall but some individual measures will be relaxed.
Here are some of the announcements we're expecting:
The PM had hoped to announce arrangements for the Christmas period on Monday, but this has been delayed until at least Tuesday to allow the Scottish and Welsh cabinets to agree the plans.
Oxford vaccine both a triumph and a disappointment
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
Read more from James here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a quick update of the main stories from the UK this morning: