Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give further details this afternoon about what will happen when England’s lockdown ends on 2 December.

The three-tier system, in place before the lockdown, will be strengthened overall but some individual measures will be relaxed.

Here are some of the announcements we're expecting:

Gyms and non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen in all areas

The 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants will be relaxed - last orders will remain at 10pm but customers will have an extra hour to drink and eat up

A ban on outdoor grassroots sports will be lifted

Mass testing will be introduced in all areas in the highest tier

Most areas will be put in the higher tiers - high risk or very high risk - with details about which tier each region will be placed in expected on Thursday

The PM had hoped to announce arrangements for the Christmas period on Monday, but this has been delayed until at least Tuesday to allow the Scottish and Welsh cabinets to agree the plans.