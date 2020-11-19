Dr Michael Tildesley, who sits on a sub-group of Sage, the UK government’s scientific advisory group, tells BBC Breakfast the Oxford vaccine is "going to be hopefully one of the key game changers".

He says the number of doses obtained by the UK - the government has already ordered 100 million doses - will allow the country to "hopefully reach that magic herd immunity".

He says the strong immune result in older adults is “the really key thing” for preventing deaths.