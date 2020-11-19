A scientist in Oxford Vaccine Group's laboratory facility
Live

More promising results from Covid vaccine trials

preview
108
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Sarah Fowler

All times stated are UK

  1. Oxford vaccine could be a 'game changer' - scientific adviser

    Dr Michael Tildesley, who sits on a sub-group of Sage, the UK government’s scientific advisory group, tells BBC Breakfast the Oxford vaccine is "going to be hopefully one of the key game changers".

    He says the number of doses obtained by the UK - the government has already ordered 100 million doses - will allow the country to "hopefully reach that magic herd immunity".

    He says the strong immune result in older adults is “the really key thing” for preventing deaths.

  2. Oxford vaccine shows 'encouraging' immune response in older adults

    A woman receives a vaccine
    Copyright: BBC

    The Oxford coronavirus vaccine shows a strong immune response in adults in their 60s and 70s, raising hopes that it can protect age groups most at risk from the virus.

    Researchers say the Lancet phase two findings, based on 560 healthy adult volunteers, are "encouraging".

    They are also testing whether the vaccine stops people developing Covid-19 in larger, phase three trials.

    Early results from this crucial stage are expected in the coming weeks.

    Three vaccines - Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik and Moderna - have already reported good preliminary data from phase three trials, with one suggesting 94% of over-65s could be protected from Covid-19.

    The UK has already ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, manufactured by AstraZeneca, 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and five million of the Moderna vaccine.

    Read the full story here.

  3. The latest headlines

    Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage. We’ll be bringing you the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world. Here’s what you need to know this morning:

Back to top