Dr Michael Tildesley, who sits on a sub-group of Sage, the UK government’s scientific advisory group, tells BBC Breakfast the Oxford vaccine is "going to be hopefully one of the key game changers". He says the number of doses obtained by the UK - the government has already ordered 100 million doses - will allow the country to "hopefully reach that magic herd immunity". He says the strong immune result in older adults is “the really key thing” for preventing deaths.
The Oxford coronavirus vaccine shows a strong immune response in adults in their 60s and 70s after phase two trials, raising hopes that it can protect age groups most at risk from the virus.
The number of apprenticeships that ended in redundancy in England between March and July was two thirds higher than in 2019, provisional figures show.
The chief executive of NHS Wales has said it will take "a number of years" for waiting times in Wales to recover to pre-coronavirus levels.
- The US has recorded more than 250,000 deaths from Covid-19 and nearly 11.5 million cases, as cases soar once again across the country.
In an open letter, more than 200 Facebook workers from around the world have accused the firm of forcing its content moderators back to the office despite the risks of contracting coronavirus.
Oxford vaccine shows 'encouraging' immune response in older adults
The Oxford coronavirus vaccine shows a strong immune response in adults in their 60s and 70s, raising hopes that it can protect age groups most at risk from the virus.
Researchers say the Lancet phase two findings, based on 560 healthy adult volunteers, are "encouraging".
They are also testing whether the vaccine stops people developing Covid-19 in larger, phase three trials.
Early results from this crucial stage are expected in the coming weeks.
Three vaccines - Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik and Moderna - have already reported good preliminary data from phase three trials, with one suggesting 94% of over-65s could be protected from Covid-19.
The UK has already ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, manufactured by AstraZeneca, 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and five million of the Moderna vaccine.
