BreakingNHS Test and Trace boss self-isolating after app alert
Dido Harding, the head of NHS Test and Trace, is self-isolating after the contact tracing app sent her an alert.
Baroness Harding posted on Twitter: "Nothing like personal experience of your own products... got this overnight. Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead."
It comes after the prime minister and six Tory MPs were also told to self-isolate following a Downing Street meeting, after which one MP tested positive.
What’s the latest around Europe?
French Health Minister Jérôme Salomon says the number of
people suffering from depression has doubled between the end of September and
November. People struggling financially or those with previous psychological
problems have been particularly affected, he says. He’s urged people to keep in
touch with family and friends, limit smoking and drinking and not to follow the
news constantly.
Czech primary schoolchildren have been off for nearly
a month but today the first two years have gone back to class. Face coverings
are compulsory for everyone.
Thousands of protesters defied a ban on gatherings in Slovakia
last night to protest Covid measures in several cities. They called on Prime
Minister Igor Matovic to resign.
Spain’s Madrid region wants pharmacies to test all
the capital’s 6.6 million residents for coronavirus by Christmas using antigen
tests. But the national government says it could create a “false security”
because of the risk of false negatives, and it says pharmacies could be put at
risk.
The Dutch health minister wants everyone to take a
Covid test on average once a month from next March, whether or not they have
symptoms. That would involve 10 million tests a month, he says.
Italy has recorded 731 deaths, the highest daily toll since
April. Lombardy in the north has seen a doubling of infections. Meanwhile an
Ipsos opinion poll suggests 16% of Italians won’t use a vaccine should it
become available in 2021.
Doctors spell out how to exit England's lockdown
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
The lifting of England's lockdown must be handled better this time round to avoid a surge in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm the NHS, doctors say.
The British Medical Association, a trade union for doctors in the UK, has published a blueprint for how it thinks England should proceed with any easing.
It includes replacing the "rule of six" with a two-household restriction to reduce social mixing and banning travel between different local lockdown tiers.
The UK government has yet to say if or exactly how England will exit restrictions on 2 December.
It will decide next week, based on whether cases have fallen enough and how much strain hospitals are under.
There are several vaccines being developed in China, some of
which are already being administered, but this latest announcement follows a string of promising vaccine news from around the world in recent days.
Virus levels must come down now so families can celebrate Christmas together’
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney says levels of
coronavirus must be reduced now in order for restrictions to be relaxed to allow families to celebrate Christmas together.
Speaking
after 11 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities prepare to go into level four lockdown, he told BBC Breakfast that although “progress had been made” in reducing
the prevalence of the virus, levels were still “too high” as we head towards Christmas
and the winter pressures of January of February.
He said whilst it was the Scottish government’s “hope” that families might be able to celebrate Christmas together, this could
only happen if “early action” is taken now.
“Unless we get the virus levels down, it
won’t be possible for us to put in place the types of hopes and aspirations
that people would have at Christmas time," he added.
The Scottish government have been “looking
very carefully” at plans to enable families to be together at Christmas,
including talking to the governments of the UK’s other nations “to agree a common
position” on restrictions.
Asked about newspaper reports that ministers
are considering reuniting families over a run of five days from Christmas Eve,
he said he couldn’t share any details now, but added that if people commit to
working with the government on reducing virus levels now, “we can enable
some greater degree of social interaction at Christmas time”.
South Australia locks down and cases soar in Tokyo
Here are the top
stories from across the globe so far today:
The Japanese capital Tokyo has seen a record
number of new cases, with almost 500 announced on Wednesday amid a nationwide
rise in infections
France,
meanwhile, has become the first European country to pass two million
coronavirus cases, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University
In the US, major health organisations have
urged President Donald Trump to share key information about the pandemic
with President-elect Joe Biden
Senior Republican Senator Chuck Grassley,
who is 87 and third in
the line of the US presidential succession, has become the
latest politician to test positive for the virus. Over 11.3 million
Americans have tested positive for the virus, while almost 250,000 people
have died
The US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) has issued emergency authorisation for a rapid
self-testing kit to be used at home, although kits will only be available
by prescription
A vaccine developed in China has
shown success in mid-stage trials, researchers say. The announcement comes
after three vaccines, developed in the US, Germany and Russia, released
data suggesting efficiency of more than 90%, after trials involving tens
of thousands of people
Globally, there have been more than 55
million infections and 1.3 million deaths since the first coronavirus case
was identified a year ago
Good morning
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and abroad.
If you're just joining us, here are the main headlines from the UK:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will become the first prime minister in history to conduct Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) with MPs via a video link later, as he continues to self-isolate after coming into contact with fellow Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who later tested positive for coronavirus
The lifting of England's lockdown must be handled better this time round to avoid a surge in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm the NHS, doctors union the British Medical Association (BMA) has said. Its blueprint for easing restrictions includes replacing the "rule of six" with a two-households restriction to reduce social mixing and banning travel between different local lockdown tiers
Residents of level three or level four local authorities in Scotland will be breaking the law from Friday if they make non-essential trips outside their area. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs police will have the powers to enforce the new restrictions as 11 of Scotland's 32 local authorities prepare to go into level four lockdown
The week after the clocks went back saw Britain's highest levels of loneliness since the pandemic began, according to Office for National Statistics figures. The start of November, with darker evenings, had 4.2 million adults always or often lonely, compared with 2.6 million before the pandemic. This was the peak in levels of acute loneliness since the lockdown in March
The government was not transparent about suppliers and services when it scrambled to award £18bn worth of Covid-19 contracts, the public spending watchdog has said. The National Audit Office (NAO) found firms recommended by MPs, peers and ministers' offices were given priority. Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, called for ministers to "come clean" and publish all information about the contracts awarded
- South Australia has announced a six-day lockdown following
a new outbreak in the state. Thirty-six cases were found in the city of Adelaide
on Sunday, the first community cases detected in six months
- A lockdown has also been announced in the Canadian territory of Nunavut- this time for two weeks. More than 60 infections have been
confirmed across four communities, following months with no new cases
-
The Japanese capital Tokyo has seen a record
number of new cases, with almost 500 announced on Wednesday amid a nationwide
rise in infections
- France,
meanwhile, has become the first European country to pass two million
coronavirus cases, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University
-
In the US, major health organisations have
urged President Donald Trump to share key information about the pandemic
with President-elect Joe Biden
-
Senior Republican Senator Chuck Grassley,
who is 87 and third in
the line of the US presidential succession, has become the
latest politician to test positive for the virus. Over 11.3 million
Americans have tested positive for the virus, while almost 250,000 people
have died
-
The US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) has issued emergency authorisation for a rapid
self-testing kit to be used at home, although kits will only be available
by prescription
- A vaccine developed in China has
shown success in mid-stage trials, researchers say. The announcement comes
after three vaccines, developed in the US, Germany and Russia, released
data suggesting efficiency of more than 90%, after trials involving tens
of thousands of people
-
Globally, there have been more than 55
million infections and 1.3 million deaths since the first coronavirus case
was identified a year ago
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will become the first prime minister in history to conduct Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) with MPs via a video link later, as he continues to self-isolate after coming into contact with fellow Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who later tested positive for coronavirus
-
The lifting of England's lockdown must be handled better this time round to avoid a surge in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm the NHS, doctors union the British Medical Association (BMA) has said. Its blueprint for easing restrictions includes replacing the "rule of six" with a two-households restriction to reduce social mixing and banning travel between different local lockdown tiers
-
Residents of level three or level four local authorities in Scotland will be breaking the law from Friday if they make non-essential trips outside their area. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs police will have the powers to enforce the new restrictions as 11 of Scotland's 32 local authorities prepare to go into level four lockdown
-
The week after the clocks went back saw Britain's highest levels of loneliness since the pandemic began, according to Office for National Statistics figures. The start of November, with darker evenings, had 4.2 million adults always or often lonely, compared with 2.6 million before the pandemic. This was the peak in levels of acute loneliness since the lockdown in March
-
The government was not transparent about suppliers and services when it scrambled to award £18bn worth of Covid-19 contracts, the public spending watchdog has said. The National Audit Office (NAO) found firms recommended by MPs, peers and ministers' offices were given priority. Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, called for ministers to "come clean" and publish all information about the contracts awarded
