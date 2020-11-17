London Covid scene
England post-lockdown tiers 'may need strengthening'

Edited by Claudia Allen and Owen Amos

  1. ‘England lockdown tiers may need strengthening’

    England's regional Covid tier system may need to be "strengthened" to get the country "through the winter", a senior government adviser has said.

    Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins said they needed to look at what "tiers there may be in the future" when the lockdown ends on 2 December.

    A three-tier system was used in England to tackle the spread of coronavirus before the national lockdown began on 5 November.

    Speaking at the government’s evening coronavirus briefing yesterday, Dr Hopkins said the tier system had had a "different effect in each area".

    "Tier three plus" had led to a reduction in cases in the North West, she said, while tier two "holds in some areas and not in others", depending on "how well individuals are taking that advice in".

    However, she added: "We see very little effect from tier one and when we look at what tiers may be there in the future, we will have to think about strengthening them to get us through the winter months until the vaccine is available for everyone."

    Read more on this story here.

  2. Tuesday's coronavirus news across the UK

    Good morning and welcome to today's coronavirus live page.

    Here's a round-up of the main UK headlines this Tuesday:

