England's regional Covid tier system may need to be
"strengthened" to get the country "through the winter", a
senior government adviser has said.
Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins said they needed
to look at what "tiers there may be in the future" when the lockdown
ends on 2 December.
A three-tier system was used in
England to tackle the spread of coronavirus before the national lockdown began
on 5 November.
Speaking at the government’s evening coronavirus briefing
yesterday, Dr Hopkins said the tier system had had a "different effect in each area".
"Tier three plus" had led
to a reduction in cases in the North West, she said, while tier two "holds
in some areas and not in others", depending on "how well individuals
are taking that advice in".
However, she added: "We see
very little effect from tier one and when we look at what tiers may be there in
the future, we will have to think about strengthening them to get us through
the winter months until the vaccine is available for everyone."
Live Reporting
Edited by Claudia Allen and Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters EPACopyright: EPA
-
A senior health official has
suggested the regional tiered system of measures in England may have to be "strengthened" to get the country "through the
winter"
-
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce whether
the toughest Covid restrictions will be imposed in the west of Scotland
-
The second national lockdown is going to push sex workers "even deeper into crisis", according to a campaign group
-
Figures show 53 people were discharged from hospital into Welsh care homes within 15 days of a positive Covid test at the start of the
pandemic
-
A mass Covid-19 testing trial taking place in Liverpool
has found 700 people had the virus despite having no symptoms
-
EasyJet has reported a loss of £1.27bn – its first annual loss in its 25-year history – as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact
on the airline industry
‘England lockdown tiers may need strengthening’
England's regional Covid tier system may need to be "strengthened" to get the country "through the winter", a senior government adviser has said.
Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins said they needed to look at what "tiers there may be in the future" when the lockdown ends on 2 December.
A three-tier system was used in England to tackle the spread of coronavirus before the national lockdown began on 5 November.
Speaking at the government’s evening coronavirus briefing yesterday, Dr Hopkins said the tier system had had a "different effect in each area".
"Tier three plus" had led to a reduction in cases in the North West, she said, while tier two "holds in some areas and not in others", depending on "how well individuals are taking that advice in".
However, she added: "We see very little effect from tier one and when we look at what tiers may be there in the future, we will have to think about strengthening them to get us through the winter months until the vaccine is available for everyone."
Read more on this story here.
Tuesday's coronavirus news across the UK
Good morning and welcome to today's coronavirus live page.
Here's a round-up of the main UK headlines this Tuesday: