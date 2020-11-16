Following the news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in self-isolation, the PM has tweeted a video to say he's "in good health" with "no symptoms".
He says the "good news" is that England's contact-tracing programme "is working ever-more efficiently", but the bad
news is "they've pinged me".
"It doesn't matter that we were all
doing social distancing, it doesn't matter that I'm fit as a butcher's dog,
feel great - so many people do in my circumstances. And actually it doesn't matter that
I've had the disease and I'm bursting with antibodies," he says.
Two new Covid testing "mega
labs" will open in early 2021, at Leamington Spa in the Midlands and at an
unconfirmed site in Scotland, to try to double the UK's daily coronavirus
testing capacity, the government has said
A major trial of a vaccine to protect against Covid-19 has launched - the third such trial in the UK. It uses
a genetically modified common cold virus to train the immune system
-
And a new report has warned
that widespread working from home could lead to an increase in racism and prejudice
-
On Sunday, the government announced a further 24,962 confirmed cases in the UK and 168 new deaths
Johnson feels 'fit as a butcher's dog'
In April, Johnson spent three nights in intensive care after falling ill with coronavirus.
Johnson adds in his Twitter video that he's self-isolating with a "high heart" that the UK is getting on top of the virus, and hopes "those who really need it" can get a vaccine before Christmas.
