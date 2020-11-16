Following the news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in self-isolation, the PM has tweeted a video to say he's "in good health" with "no symptoms".

He says the "good news" is that England's contact-tracing programme "is working ever-more efficiently", but the bad news is "they've pinged me".

"It doesn't matter that we were all doing social distancing, it doesn't matter that I'm fit as a butcher's dog, feel great - so many people do in my circumstances. And actually it doesn't matter that I've had the disease and I'm bursting with antibodies," he says.

In April, Johnson spent three nights in intensive care after falling ill with coronavirus.

Johnson adds in his Twitter video that he's self-isolating with a "high heart" that the UK is getting on top of the virus, and hopes "those who really need it" can get a vaccine before Christmas.