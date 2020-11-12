Day by day, the coronavirus outbreak in the US has been worsening since mid-October.

Records were smashed on Wednesday, with 65,368 Americans receiving treatment in hospital, according to the Covid Tracking Project .

With experts warning hospitals could soon be overwhelmed, New York has introduced new restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus.

Bars, restaurants and gyms must close by 22:00 and people can only meet in groups of 10 or less.

If the rate of spread of infection continued to rise, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the New York City's public school system would close and children would begin online classes.

"This is our last chance to stop a second wave. We can do it, but we have to act now," he tweeted.

New York City was badly hit by the virus earlier this year when nearly 18,000 people died with Covid-19 in March, April and May, according to the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene .