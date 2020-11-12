BreakingNHS England waiting times highest since 2008
Hugh Pym
BBC News Health Editor
Nearly 140,000 people have waited more than a year for a routine operation or procedure in England.
The figure for September, published by NHS England, was the highest since September 2008.
One year earlier, in September 2019, the number having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at just 1,305.
The total waiting list is now 4.35 million.
UK newspapers headline on Covid
Several of today's UK newspaper front pages cover developments in the coronavirus pandemic.
The Metro and the Daily Mirror both lead on Professor Jonathan Van-Tam saying he is confident the coronavirus vaccine is safe and is encouraging his own mother to take it once it's cleared for public use.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
MetroCopyright: Metro
The i newspaper carries a warning from Prof Van-Tam - England's deputy chief medical officer - that distribution of a vaccine should be based on those who need jabs "to stop wealthy jumping the queue".
i newspaperCopyright: i newspaper
The Guardian has a different take, saying that government scientists have admitted that millions of British people could potentially be given "a less effective vaccine than the highly promising frontrunner if it helps to save lives".
GuardianCopyright: Guardian
The Daily Mail front page calls on government ministers to allow care home residents to reunite with their loved ones in time for Christmas.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
The Financial Times leads on the review of capital gains tax, commissioned by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, which it says has recommended "slashing the annual allowance". The paper says the move "could raise billions of pounds" as the chancellor looks to fill the "fiscal hole" left by the coronavirus crisis.
Financial TimesCopyright: Financial Times
Ukraine president taken to hospital with virus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been taken to hospital to be treated for Covid-19, as coronavirus cases surge in the country.
Zelensky, 42, announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the virus and would be working in self-isolation.
Top Ukrainian officials, including two ministers and Zelensky's most senior aide, were also reported to be infected.
A presidential official told Reuters news agency Zelensky went to hospital to "accurately isolate and not expose anyone". The move was "nothing serious", the official said.
Zelensky is latest in a long line of world leaders to contract the virus, including US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Coronavirus infections have risen sharply in Ukraine since the beginning of October. A further 10,611 cases were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 489,808, World Health Organization (WHO) data shows.
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian government approved a weekend lockdown that will force non-essential businesses to close on Saturdays and Sundays for the next three weeks.
What's happening around the world?
Here are some of the latest key developments from around the world:
It is, though, catch-up not recovery. The economy is still nearly a tenth smaller than it was before the pandemic struck.
More than that, obviously the data is a rear-view mirror on the economy. It reflects a period of falling infections, the boost to growth and to footfall from the chancellor's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. It shows the rate of this rebound slowing in September, even as there was a boost from the return of school pupils.
Since then, there has obviously been a further, though less extensive shutdown, but both the Bank of England and the Treasury have boosted the economy. As important to the economy as the government physically shutting down swathes of society is the fact that consumers voluntarily retrench from social activity too, when the virus is spreading intensively.
The great bit of sunlight on the horizon, however, is the vaccine. That will be the biggest economic stimulus imaginable.
UK economy bounces back from recession
The UK's economy bounced back from recession with record growth of 15.5% in July to September, figures indicate.
The return to growth comes after a six-month slump induced by the first coronavirus lockdown.
However, the expansion was not enough to reverse the damage caused by the pandemic.
The country's economy is still 8.2% smaller than before the virus struck, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Analysts warned that it was likely to shrink again in the final three months of the year because of the impact of renewed lockdowns in different parts of the country.
-
The US has reported 144,270 new coronavirus infections, a record rise over a 24-hour period, a tally by the Covid Tracking Project says. Cases in Texas have topped one million, with California not far behind
-
In New York, new restrictions have been imposed, with Mayor Bill de Blasio warning it was the city's "last chance" to stop a second wave
-
Brazil's health regulator has announced that the trial of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine can resume, after it was suspended over a "severe adverse incident"
-
The death toll in Spain surpassed 40,000 on Wednesday. The country will demand a negative Covid-19 test for all travellers arriving from countries with a high risk for coronavirus from 23 November
-
The Swedish government, which initially took a relatively relaxed approach to coronavirus restrictions, has unveiled plans to ban the sale of alcohol after 22:00 to curb the spread of the disease
-
A similar measure has been taken in Turkey, where smoking has been banned in crowded public spaces
-
Encouraged by the progress of a Covid-19 vaccine, Organisers of next year's Tokyo Olympics are becoming more confident fans will be able to attend. Athletes will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period in Japan, they said
-
Worldwide, there have been 52 million infections and 1.2 million deaths since the pandemic began, data shows.
-
The UK's economy bounced back from the slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic to grow by a record
15.5% between July and September, according to the Office for National
Statistics
-
Major retailers have been accused of taking advantage of lockdown loopholes for Christmas trading while other stores are forced to
remain closed
-
Six NHS Trusts across England are using pop-up coronavirus isolation rooms that can be wheeled into hospital wards and erected in five
minutes
-
Discussions have taken place about the four nations of the UK taking a joint approach to Covid rules over Christmas
-
Footpaths on some of Scotland's mountains are at risk of irreparable damage because of social distancing, according to the National Trust for Scotland
-
Nearly a quarter of rough sleepers who were given
temporary housing during Wales' first lockdown are living on the streets again,
figures show
-
An additional £6.2m in funding for Northern Ireland charities will be made available before the end of the year, BBC News NI
understands
-
It is not possible to test all students at Swansea University for Covid before they return home for Christmas, its chief operating officer has said.
New York's 'last chance to stop second wave'
Day by day, the coronavirus outbreak in the US has been worsening since mid-October.
Records were smashed on Wednesday, with 65,368 Americans receiving treatment in hospital, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
With experts warning hospitals could soon be overwhelmed, New York has introduced new restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus.
Bars, restaurants and gyms must close by 22:00 and people can only meet in groups of 10 or less.
If the rate of spread of infection continued to rise, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the New York City's public school system would close and children would begin online classes.
"This is our last chance to stop a second wave. We can do it, but we have to act now," he tweeted.
New York City was badly hit by the virus earlier this year when nearly 18,000 people died with Covid-19 in March, April and May, according to the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
What's happening around the world?
Here are some of the latest key developments from around the world:
UK economic growth is more catch-up than recovery
Faisal Islam
BBC Economics Editor
Today's record growth for the UK economy of 15.5% over the summer is obviously a welcome partial reverse from the record fall seen in the spring.
It is, though, catch-up not recovery. The economy is still nearly a tenth smaller than it was before the pandemic struck.
More than that, obviously the data is a rear-view mirror on the economy. It reflects a period of falling infections, the boost to growth and to footfall from the chancellor's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. It shows the rate of this rebound slowing in September, even as there was a boost from the return of school pupils.
Since then, there has obviously been a further, though less extensive shutdown, but both the Bank of England and the Treasury have boosted the economy. As important to the economy as the government physically shutting down swathes of society is the fact that consumers voluntarily retrench from social activity too, when the virus is spreading intensively.
The great bit of sunlight on the horizon, however, is the vaccine. That will be the biggest economic stimulus imaginable.
UK economy bounces back from recession
The UK's economy bounced back from recession with record growth of 15.5% in July to September, figures indicate.
The return to growth comes after a six-month slump induced by the first coronavirus lockdown.
However, the expansion was not enough to reverse the damage caused by the pandemic.
The country's economy is still 8.2% smaller than before the virus struck, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Analysts warned that it was likely to shrink again in the final three months of the year because of the impact of renewed lockdowns in different parts of the country.
Read the full story here.
Welcome to our live coverage - latest UK headlines
Good morning - if you are reading us in the UK.
Welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and thanks for joining us. We will bring you the latest updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.
Here's a round-up of the main coronavirus headlines from across the UK this morning: