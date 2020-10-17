Government testing adviser calls for circuit-breaker
Prof Sir John Bell, who has advised the government on its coronavirus testing programme, says a "circuit-breaker" - a short, limited lockdown - is now needed as cases soar to "eye-watering" levels in some parts of the UK.
He warned there were signs compliance with rules and regulations was reducing and that it is hard to get on top of outbreaks while "just biting around the edges".
Sir John told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Things look pretty grave at the moment and the numbers are going up pretty rapidly.
"The other phenomenon you're seeing is that people are pretty unhappy, they are tired, this has been going on too long, they can't go about their business, they can't do the normal things they would expect to do. Hospital staff are exhausted from the last go."
He added: "I can see very little way of getting on top of this without some kind of a circuit-breaker, because the numbers are actually pretty eye-watering in some bits of the country and I think it's going to be pretty hard to get on top of this just biting around the edges."
Sir John says he thinks "there will be every effort to keep schools open".
"This is not a good place to be so if in the end we have to take kids out for two weeks, calm it all down and then embed it in a much more rigorous testing regime then that's maybe what we may have to do."
How worried should we be about Covid?
Winter looks like it is going to be tough. Cases are rising across the whole of the UK, the restrictions on our lives are already tightening, there are fears some hospitals are starting to fill up and there are ongoing political and scientific rows.
It feels like there is a constant stream of information and you would be forgiven for getting lost in the whirlwind of headlines.
So - let's keep this really straight and really simple. Where are we, is this a repeat of spring and how worried should we be?
Local leaders are resisting a move to tier three's strict rules on hospitality - pressing instead for more shielding measures for the vulnerable, extra financial aid and stricter local powers to shut down venues breaking virus guidelines.
"We firmly believe that protecting health is about more than controlling the virus and requires proper support for people whose lives would be severely affected by a tier three lockdown," Greater Manchester deputy mayors and council leaders said in a joint statement.
Council leaders in Greater Manchester say they're ready to meet ministers at any time to try to resolve the stalemate over introducing the highest level of coronavirus measures in the region
London and York are among those moving up to tier two - high - meaning people cannot mix with other households indoors
Lancashire has entered tier three - very high - with tighter restrictions on mixing outdoors and with pubs that only serve alcohol closed
Coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care have a better chance of surviving now than they did in April, according to the dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine
Demand for pet dogs during lockdown has led to a significant increase in pets being stolen, experts have said
Elsewhere, Austria’s foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the virus
The BBC’s health correspondent James Gallagher has looked into it.
Greater Manchester uncertainty continues
A stalemate between Greater Manchester's local leaders and central government over stricter new measures continues, even as neighbouring Lancashire accepts tougher curbs.
It comes after the PM warned on Friday that he would impose the extra restrictions if no agreement was reached.
Local leaders are resisting a move to tier three's strict rules on hospitality - pressing instead for more shielding measures for the vulnerable, extra financial aid and stricter local powers to shut down venues breaking virus guidelines.
"We firmly believe that protecting health is about more than controlling the virus and requires proper support for people whose lives would be severely affected by a tier three lockdown," Greater Manchester deputy mayors and council leaders said in a joint statement.
