As we mentioned earlier, US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump of panicking and "doing nothing" when it came to managing the pandemic, not even consistently wearing a face mask.

"We're in a situation where we have 210,000 plus people dead and what's he doing? Nothing. He's still not wearing masks," Biden said at a campaign event in Philadelphia.

His remarks were made at a TV voter question-and-answer session, which replaced a cancelled second presidential debate.

At a simultaneous town hall meeting in Miami, Trump rejected criticism of his record, saying his administration had done an "amazing" job.

