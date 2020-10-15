A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Paris, France, October 13, 2020.
Edited by Paulin Kola

  1. Cases around the world

    Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than 38 million confirmed cases in 189 countries and more than one million deaths.

    The virus is surging in many regions and some countries that had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are also seeing infections rise again.

    A reminder that you can check all the data here.

    Total cases
  2. Trump's son Barron had Covid

    US President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son Barron contracted coronavirus but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump revealed.

    Mrs Trump said her "fear came true" when Barron tested positive for Covid-19. But, she said, "luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms".

    Both the president and first lady also tested positive for coronavirus - as well as other White House staff - but have since recovered.

    Barron Trump with his parents
  3. Millions face new curbs in England

    Manchester
    Greater Manchester could be among the next areas to move to England's highest level of alert

    Local leaders in Greater Manchester and Lancashire are due to have talks with ministers this morning as millions more people face being included in the expansion of England’s strictest level of coronavirus measures.

    So far, Liverpool is the only area to be placed on the “very high” alert level, where pubs and bars which do not serve meals are closed.

    Greater Manchester and Lancashire have been under pressure to enter the top tier of restrictions, with Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham saying he is due to meet the prime minister’s team later.

    Most of England is on medium alert, where indoor and outdoor gatherings are restricted to six people indoors pubs and restaurants must close at 22:00.

    North-east England, much of the North West and parts of the Midlands, along with West and South Yorkshire are on high alert, which adds a ban on households mixing indoors.

    Areas on very high alert face a ban on different households mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens, pubs and bars are closed unless they serve substantial meals and there is guidance against travelling in and out of the area.

  4. Germany and US call on people to stick to health guidelines

    A man wearing a mask walks through Frankfurt
    Germany has recorded a record number of cases

    Germany has reported its highest number of cases since the pandemic began. More than 6, 600 infections were reported on Wednesday.

    It comes just hours after German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned restrictions would be tightened in high-risk areas.

    Health Minister Jens Spahn said more people needed to stick to the rules to keep infections at a manageable level.

    "It's important to understand that we are not powerless against this virus. We can do something, we all can make a difference every day," Mr Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday.

    It comes as US virologist Anthony Fauci warned that people are not following basic health guidelines such as avoiding crowds, wearing masks and attempting to do things outdoors.

    He warned that cases are rising in 37 states and said that Thanksgiving gatherings may be avoided this year to try and stop the spread.

  5. Welcome to today's coverage

    Welcome to todays’ coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you the latest from around the world and the UK.

    Here are the latest headlines:

    • Sernior health officials are warning people to observe basic rules. The German health minister and a top US infectious diseases expert say the current upsurge in infections is due to people flouting advice to wash their hands and keep at a safe distance
    • Talks are continuing between the UK government and local leaders over the expansion of the strictest coronavirus restrictions to more parts of England. Currently Liverpool is the only area in the top tier, with pubs and bars not serving meals closed.
    • France has announced a night-time curfew in Paris and eight other cities to try and curb the spread of the virus. The measure will come into effect from Saturday and last for at least four weeks
    • US President Donald Trump’s teenage son Barron contracted coronavirus but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump revealed. Both the president and the first lady also tested positive for coronavirus – as well as other White House staff – but have since recovered
    • Two senior officials have been removed from their roles in the Chinese city of Qingdao after an outbreak of the virus there. The city is currently testing every one of its citizens this week – around five million people have been tested so far
    • Leading US virologist Dr Anthony Fauci said the US needs to double its efforts to contain the virus during autumn and winter. He told CBS News that cases are surging in 37 states, a rise affecting three-quarters of the country. He warned the surge could be worse due to cross country travel during Thanksgiving
