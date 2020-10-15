Reuters Copyright: Reuters Greater Manchester could be among the next areas to move to England's highest level of alert Image caption: Greater Manchester could be among the next areas to move to England's highest level of alert

Local leaders in Greater Manchester and Lancashire are due to have talks with ministers this morning as millions more people face being included in the expansion of England’s strictest level of coronavirus measures.

So far, Liverpool is the only area to be placed on the “very high” alert level, where pubs and bars which do not serve meals are closed.

Greater Manchester and Lancashire have been under pressure to enter the top tier of restrictions, with Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham saying he is due to meet the prime minister’s team later.

Most of England is on medium alert, where indoor and outdoor gatherings are restricted to six people indoors pubs and restaurants must close at 22:00.

North-east England, much of the North West and parts of the Midlands, along with West and South Yorkshire are on high alert, which adds a ban on households mixing indoors.

Areas on very high alert face a ban on different households mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens, pubs and bars are closed unless they serve substantial meals and there is guidance against travelling in and out of the area.