England's new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions comes into force today with areas now categorised as at medium, high or very high risk. But what restrictions are there in each tier?

Areas with the lowest rates of infection will be placed in Tier One. They will face the basic national rules currently in force. The rule of six applies, which means you may not meet in a group of more than six people, indoors or outdoors. This currently covers most of England.

The rules for Tier One also apply in Tier Two. In addition, you are not allowed to meet socially with people you do not live with indoors. That includes in private homes, pubs or restaurants. You can still meet friends and family outdoors, but only in a group of up to six people. This covers areas such as Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Derbyshire and Newcastle while Essex has asked to be put in this tier.

Tier Three is where areas with the most rapidly rising transmission of coronavirus will be placed. There are basic restrictions and there may be further measures agreed for particular areas - the government said it would work with local councils on the additional measures. You are not allowed to meet socially with anybody who is not part of your household or your support bubble indoors or in certain outdoor locations.

You cannot meet in private gardens or pub gardens, but you are allowed to meet in parks, beaches, countryside or forests, as long as you are not in a group of more than six. Pubs and bars will be closed unless they are serving substantial meals while serving alcohol. Currently the Liverpool City Region is the only area in this category.

