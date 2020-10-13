Street in Slough

UK unemployment rate rises higher than expected

Edited by Patrick Jackson

  1. Other stories making headlines in the UK today

    In other developments this morning:

  2. Unemployment surges to 4.5% in UK

    The unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.5% in August as the pandemic hit jobs, figures show.

    An estimated 1.5 million people were unemployed in the period, 209,000 more than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

    The number of UK workers on payrolls increased by 20,000 last month but it fell by 673,000 between March and September, the figures show.

    The increase was sharper than had been predicted by economists polled by Reuters news agency, who had forecast a rate of 4.3%.

    The Bank of England has predicted unemployment will hit 7.5% by the end of the year as the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end.

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, as the UK wakes up to the sobering news that the unemployment rate rose to 4.5% between June and August.

    Worldwide, there have now been 37.8 million cases of coronavirus and 1.08 million recorded deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    In the US, doctors have warned that a previous infection with Covid-19 may not necessarily give you immunity after a 25-year-old man caught the coronavirus twice, the second time far more seriously.

    We will bring you all the latest facts and figures about the global spread of the virus and how governments, scientists and individuals are responding.

