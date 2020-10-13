The unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.5% in August as the pandemic hit jobs, figures show.

An estimated 1.5 million people were unemployed in the period, 209,000 more than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The number of UK workers on payrolls increased by 20,000 last month but it fell by 673,000 between March and September, the figures show.

The increase was sharper than had been predicted by economists polled by Reuters news agency, who had forecast a rate of 4.3%.

The Bank of England has predicted unemployment will hit 7.5% by the end of the year as the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end.