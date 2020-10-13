In other developments this morning:
Live Reporting
Edited by Patrick Jackson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- The government's scientific advisers called for a short lockdown in England to halt the spread of Covid-19 last month, newly released documents show. The advice was revealed hours after the government unveiled its new three-tier system of local restrictions, which did not include a "circuit breaker" lockdown and other recommendations made by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage)
- A think tank has warned the UK economy cannot be "fully protected" from the effects of the pandemic, as slower growth and higher borrowing leave it with record levels of debt. The Institute for Fiscal Studies said UK government borrowing this year will hit a level never seen in peacetime due to the pandemic
- A homeless charity has criticised government plans to allow communal night shelters for rough sleepers to reopen this winter. Ministers are due to publish safety guidance later today detailing how the shelters - closed earlier this year due to Covid - could reopen if required. But Crisis has warned that social distancing in shelters would prove "all but impossible"
- Researchers want more British people belonging to ethnic minorities to sign up for coronavirus vaccine trials. The large UK studies need diverse groups of volunteers to check if the jabs will work for all populations
Other stories making headlines in the UK today
In other developments this morning:
Unemployment surges to 4.5% in UK
The unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.5% in August as the pandemic hit jobs, figures show.
An estimated 1.5 million people were unemployed in the period, 209,000 more than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The number of UK workers on payrolls increased by 20,000 last month but it fell by 673,000 between March and September, the figures show.
The increase was sharper than had been predicted by economists polled by Reuters news agency, who had forecast a rate of 4.3%.
The Bank of England has predicted unemployment will hit 7.5% by the end of the year as the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end.
Welcome and thanks for joining us
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, as the UK wakes up to the sobering news that the unemployment rate rose to 4.5% between June and August.
Worldwide, there have now been 37.8 million cases of coronavirus and 1.08 million recorded deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In the US, doctors have warned that a previous infection with Covid-19 may not necessarily give you immunity after a 25-year-old man caught the coronavirus twice, the second time far more seriously.
We will bring you all the latest facts and figures about the global spread of the virus and how governments, scientists and individuals are responding.