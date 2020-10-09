Paris metro
Europe grapples with surge in virus cases

  Good morning

    There were 17,540 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the UK on Thursday

    Good morning to our UK audience who are just waking up. Here are the top stories on the pandemic in the UK:

    • There’s an update on the UK economy this morning, with figures showing that it grew by 2.1% in August – slower than in June and July, and still below expectations. That’s despite the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which paid half of people’s meals at participating restaurants up to a value of £10
    • A junior government minister has said the virus is “getting out of control” in the north of England, saying it’s an “unbelievably serious situation”. Gillian Keegan, who is the minister for skills and apprenticeships, was defending the restrictions
    • Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written a piece in the Daily Telegraph calling for local leaders to be included in local lockdown decisions. He said the government had been operating under the “arrogant” view that “Whitehall knows best”
    • There’s some good news from scientists, who have published a study that shows a new, rapid “bedside” test for coronavirus could help to cut the spread of infection in hospitals. The test takes under two hours to show results. Scientists are calling for more rapid tests on the NHS
    • And this evening will see the start of tough new restrictions in parts of Scotland. From 18:00 BST, pubs and restaurants in the central belt – which includes cities Edinburgh and Glasgow – will have to close until at least 25 October
