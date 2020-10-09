Good morning to our UK audience who are just waking up. Here
are the top stories on the pandemic in the UK:
There’s an update on the UK economy this morning, with
figures showing that it grew by 2.1% in August – slower than in June and July,
and still below expectations. That’s despite the government’s Eat Out to Help
Out scheme, which paid half of people’s meals at participating restaurants up
to a value of £10
A junior government minister has said the virus is “getting out of control” in the north of England, saying it’s an “unbelievably serious
situation”. Gillian Keegan, who is the minister for skills and apprenticeships,
was defending the restrictions
Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written a piece in the Daily Telegraph calling for local leaders to be included in local
lockdown decisions. He said the government had been operating under the “arrogant”
view that “Whitehall knows best”
There’s some good news from scientists, who have published a study that shows a new, rapid “bedside” test for coronavirus could help to cut
the spread of infection in hospitals. The test takes under two hours to show
results. Scientists are calling for more rapid tests on the NHS
And this evening will see the start of tough new restrictions in parts of Scotland. From 18:00 BST, pubs and restaurants in the
central belt – which includes cities Edinburgh and Glasgow – will have to close
until at least 25 October
