You may have heard that Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Vice-President Mike Pence have taken part in the only debate between the vice-presidential candidates.
The candidates debated the Trump administration's response to the pandemic - more than 7.5 million cases and 211,000 deaths have been confirmed in the US - but also tackled subjects like foreign policy, racial justice and the environment.
Big rise in Germany and Brussels cafes shut: Latest in Europe
Germany has reported 4,058 new infections - its highest daily number since the start of April - and there have been 16 more deaths. But officials point out testing has also risen sharply since the end of September. A number of Germany's 16 states now want visitors from hot-spot areas in Germany itself to provide negative tests before coming.
Brussels closed bars, cafes and tea rooms for a month this morning - and it has banned alcohol in public areas too - in an attempt to bring down infection rates in all the Belgian capital's 19 municipal areas. For the first time since May Belgium has more than 1,000 of its 2,000 coronavirus hospital beds filled.
Five French cities will be classified this evening as maximum alert zones, France Inter radio reports: Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne et Toulouse all have infection rates over 250 per 100,000 people. Last night President Emmanuel Macron said more restrictions were necessary to counter the spread similar to those already imposed in Marseille and Paris, "particularly among the elderly"; 143 people have been admitted to intensive care in the past 24 hours.
In Italy you now have to wear a mask outdoors unless you can guarantee continuous isolation - read more about the new rules here. President Sergio Mattarella has extended Italy's state of emergency until the end of January.
Sweden's seeing more cases in nursing homes - Swedish TV says there have been four outbreaks in the city of Uppsala alone.
'Unfair to penalise and target' pubs and restaurants in UK
Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality said evidence from Scotland that 26% of people who tested positive had been to hospitality venues just proved that they were active people who were "out and about in the community".
"Hospitality venues are every highly regulated, they have very strictly enforced social distancing regulations, space, sanitation, ventilation," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
She said if shutdowns were ordered the government needed to restore the furlough scheme for staff. She said the average venue would lose £15,000 to £25,000 a week, whereas Scotland was only providing an average of £2,000 a week in financial support.
"It barely keeps the lights on let alone saving a job," Nicholls said.
Local Government Minister Robert Jenrick refused to comment on whether England would also announce hospitality shutdowns in some areas.
But he acknowledged "hospitality is being asked to bear a greater burden that almost any other sector of the economy" and said "we may need to go further" in terms of financial support.
Treatments fall into two camps - those that directly attack the virus and are more likely to be useful in the first phase, where the virus is the problem, and drugs to calm the immune system which are more likely to work in the second, deadly phase, when our immune system goes into overdrive and starts causing massive collateral damage to other organs.
Let's look at the drugs the president was given.
Monoclonal antibody therapy
This is a combination of antibodies, made by the company Regeneron, which mimic our own immune response. The antibodies physically stick to the coronavirus so they cannot get inside the body's cells and they make the virus more "visible" to the rest of the immune system.
The company published results on its website showing the cocktail reduced the amount of virus in the body as well as the time it took patients to recover. However, this was in people who did not need hospital treatment and the data has not been seen by scientists or doctors.
The evidence in patients is still very limited and these monoclonals are still classed as an experimental drug - clinical trials are ongoing. The president is one of only a handful of people outside those trials to undergo the treatment under what is known as "compassionate use".
Remdesivir
This antiviral drug was first developed as a treatment for Ebola. It works by confusing the virus as it looks chemically similar to some of the raw materials the virus needs to replicate. This disrupts the virus's ability to make thousands of copies of itself.
However, there is no evidence that lives have been saved with remdesivir. Like monoclonal antibodies, remdesivir is likely to have its biggest impact early on in the course of an infection.
Dexamethasone
This steroid saves lives by calming the immune system, but it needs to be used at the right time. Give it too early and the drug could make things worse by impairing the body's ability to fight off the virus. This is not a drug you would usually give in the "mild" stage of the disease.
Trump, who spent three days in hospital with Covid-19, said he was feeling great, and wanted all Americans to have free access to the treatments he was given, a combination of antibodies still undergoing clinical trials.
given, a combination of antibodies still undergoing clinical trials.
He added that hundreds of thousands of doses were nearly ready. The president has been widely criticised for his handling of the pandemic, and critics say he has repeatedly downplayed the threat posed by the virus.
Prison officers have called for Covid-19 rules in prisons to become permanent, arguing that separated living groups intended to restrict infection have reduced violence. But HM Prison Service service it was important to allow inmates to mix socially
First, here are some other stories we are following:
President Donald Trump, who spent three days in hospital with Covid-19, has hailed the experimental treatment he was taken, saying he wanted all Americans to have access to the drugs he was given - a combination of antibodies still undergoing clinical trials
Trump, who has been widely criticised for his handling of the pandemic, has also said his infection was "a blessing from God" in disguise
England's measures are expected to be announced early next week, and could involve the closure of bars and restaurants in parts of the nation
A ban on overnight stays away from home in some places is also being considered
The government is likely to introduce a three-tier scheme of local restrictions, designed to make the current patchwork of regulations easier to follow
But the precise details of the highest level of restrictions are still under discussion
In central Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, all bars and restaurants must close for two weeks from Friday until 25 October
Hospitality venues in the rest of Scotland must close at 18:00 BST each day and can only serve alcohol outdoors
