Later today we'll be hearing from Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who will be announcing new restrictions following a rise in coronavirus cases.

She's already made clear the new rules will not signal a return to a full lockdown, even for a short period of time.

A nationwide travel ban or the possibility of people being told to stay at home has also been ruled out, and the first minister has pledged schools will only close for the duration of the October holidays.

But there has been speculation that local travel restrictions could be imposed in areas with higher levels of the virus, and some pubs, restaurants and other venues could see tighter controls - or even temporary closure.

Sturgeon will confirm the new measures in a speech to the Scottish Parliament at about 14:50 BST and we'll bring you the latest here.

The first minister said in June that she believe Scotland was "not far away" from eliminating the virus, but infections have increased sharply in recent weeks. About 730 cases are being recorded every day in Scotland on average - compared with 285 a fortnight ago - and the number of people dying or being admitted to hospital is also increasing.

