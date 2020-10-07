White House staff
Biden opposes debate if Trump still has virus

Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman

All times stated are UK

  1. New Scottish virus restrictions to be announced

    Bar in Scotland
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Bars and restaurants could face tighter controls in Scotland

    Later today we'll be hearing from Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who will be announcing new restrictions following a rise in coronavirus cases.

    She's already made clear the new rules will not signal a return to a full lockdown, even for a short period of time.

    A nationwide travel ban or the possibility of people being told to stay at home has also been ruled out, and the first minister has pledged schools will only close for the duration of the October holidays.

    But there has been speculation that local travel restrictions could be imposed in areas with higher levels of the virus, and some pubs, restaurants and other venues could see tighter controls - or even temporary closure.

    Sturgeon will confirm the new measures in a speech to the Scottish Parliament at about 14:50 BST and we'll bring you the latest here.

    The first minister said in June that she believe Scotland was "not far away" from eliminating the virus, but infections have increased sharply in recent weeks. About 730 cases are being recorded every day in Scotland on average - compared with 285 a fortnight ago - and the number of people dying or being admitted to hospital is also increasing.

    Read more on this story.

  2. New rules for Belgium, Berlin and Italy: Latest from across Europe

    People wear masks in Brussels' Grand Place
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Belgians are facing a raft of new measures including 23:00 closures for bars

    Restrictions are coming into force around the continent as Covid-19 infections rise further:

    • More than 40% of intensive care beds are full in the French capital Paris, according to regional health officials, and the Pasteur Institute warns it could hit 100% by the end of October
    • The German capital Berlin has ordered a 23:00 to 06:00 curfew for restaurants and bars. Mayor Michael Müller says “if we don’t act now we’ll end up under lockdown again”
    • From tomorrow, Italians will have to carry a mask and wear it in most cases including outdoors – under a law to be signed today by PM Giuseppe Conte
    • From Friday, Belgians will have to limit close contacts to a maximum of three people outside the home
    • Finland has seen cases rise to 227 in a day and the government is planning earlier closing times for restaurant bars from this weekend
    • Elsewhere, the Czech Republic has recorded a new high of 4,457 new cases - with 13 more deaths and a sharp rise in hospital admissions. An appeal by three intensive care hospital directors has been widely shared on social media: “You have to listen to us,” they say
    • Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez presents a six-year economic recovery plan today with an unprecedented 53.7% increase in public spending planned

  3. Biden 'looking for an out' on debate - Trump adviser

    US President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the first televised debate in in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: 29 September 2020
    Copyright: Reuters

    A Trump campaign adviser has told the BBC the president is “optimistic” he will be able to take part in the second televised debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

    Jenna Ellis told the BBC’s Today programme that Trump was “doing really well” - but the final decision would be taken after consultations with the White House physicians.

    Ellis said the president was “taking this virus seriously”, but added that “we shouldn’t live in fear of this virus”.

    She also said that Joe Biden "didn’t’ do really well" in the first, chaotic debate last week.

    "It's very clear Biden is looking for an out on this one".

    You can read our correspondent Anthony Zurcher's assessment of the last debate here.

  4. Joe Biden: No debate if Trump still infected

    Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. Photo: 6 October 2020
    Copyright: Reuters

    Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has said the second televised debate should not take place if President Donald Trump is still infected.

    "I think if he still has Covid, we shouldn't have a debate," Biden said on Tuesday.

    "I think we're gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it's a very serious problem."

    The debate is scheduled for 15 October in Miami, Florida.

    Trump tested positive on Thursday 1 October, but it's not clear when he caught the virus or began to feel unwell.

    According to US public health guidelines, Trump should remain in isolation for up to 10 days after symptoms first appear.

  5. Latest from the UK

    Pub in Scotland
    Copyright: PA Media

    If you’re joining us from the UK here are the main stories you need to know about this morning:

  Latest from the UK

    A pupil wearing a face mask has her body temperature checked before entering a school in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: 7 October 202
    Copyright: Reuter

    Good morning if you're joining us in the UK, and hello to all of you around the world.

    Welcome to our Iive coverage of all the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here are the main world headlines:

    • The wealth of world’s billionaires grew by over 25% during the height of the pandemic, a study finds
    • At least 35.8 million people have caught Covid-19 and more than one million have died

    Stay with us, as we’ll be bringing you experts’ analysis, eyewitness accounts, and reports from BBC correspondents around the world.

