Since testing positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump has been receiving a number of different drugs, as revealed by his doctors.

It is unclear when the president contracted the virus, but there are two broad phases of a coronavirus infection - the first where the virus is the problem and the second, deadly phase, when our immune system goes into overdrive and starts causing massive collateral damage to other organs.

Treatments fall into two camps - those that directly attack the virus and are more likely to be useful in the first phase and drugs to calm the immune system which are more likely to work in the second.

Dexamethasone, remdesivir and Regeneron are among the drugs the president's received - but what are they and what do they tell us about his condition?

