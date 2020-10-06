Since testing positive for coronavirus, US President Donald
Trump has been receiving a number of different drugs, as revealed by his
doctors.
It is unclear when the president contracted the virus, but
there are two broad phases of a coronavirus infection - the first where the
virus is the problem and the second, deadly phase, when our immune system goes
into overdrive and starts causing massive collateral damage to other organs.
Treatments fall into two camps - those that directly attack
the virus and are more likely to be useful in the first phase and drugs to calm
the immune system which are more likely to work in the second.
Dexamethasone, remdesivir and Regeneron are among the drugs the president's received - but what are they and what do they tell us
about his condition?
As we’ve already reported, President Trump left hospital on Monday
night. Here’s more from that, plus some other US news:
Trump
posed for cameras as he made his highly choreographed return to the White
House, telling supporters in a message: “And now I’m better and maybe I’m
immune”
He
also downplayed fears over the virus, saying: “But don’t let it dominate
your lives”
On Monday,
White House Press Secretary
Kayleigh McEnany became the latest official to announce she had tested
positive for coronavirus. She had interacted with the media without
wearing a mask several times since the president’s own positive result
emerged on Friday
New
precautions have been introduced for the vice-presidential debate in Utah on
Wednesday evening. Vice-President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger
Kamala Harris will be separated by plexiglass and sit at least 12ft (3.6m)
apart to limit the risk from coronavirus
The
US has recorded more than 7.4 million cases of coronavirus and 210,000
deaths since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University
What's happening in the UK?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Here are the main coronavirus headlines in
the UK this Tuesday morning:
Good morning from the UK and thank you for joining our live
coronavirus updates from around the world. Here’s a reminder of the top global
stories today:
US
President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after spending
three days receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19
Peru
has resumed international flights for the first time since March, although
its land borders remain closed. The country has recorded one of the
highest death rates in the world since the pandemic began
Ireland
is re-introducing stricter coronavirus measures, including tighter
limitations on gatherings and advising people to work from home unless absolutely
necessary
Bars
and cafés in Paris close for two weeks from today as the city’s
coronavirus alert reaches the highest level
The
World Health Organization has said that one in 10 people globally may have
contracted coronavirus, meaning "the vast majority of the world
remains at risk"
Live Reporting
David Walker
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
-
Trump
posed for cameras as he made his highly choreographed return to the White
House, telling supporters in a message: “And now I’m better and maybe I’m
immune”
-
He
also downplayed fears over the virus, saying: “But don’t let it dominate
your lives”
-
On Monday,
White House Press Secretary
Kayleigh McEnany became the latest official to announce she had tested
positive for coronavirus. She had interacted with the media without
wearing a mask several times since the president’s own positive result
emerged on Friday
-
New
precautions have been introduced for the vice-presidential debate in Utah on
Wednesday evening. Vice-President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger
Kamala Harris will be separated by plexiglass and sit at least 12ft (3.6m)
apart to limit the risk from coronavirus
-
The
US has recorded more than 7.4 million cases of coronavirus and 210,000
deaths since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Surgeons in England warn there could be “tsunami” of cancelled
operations this winter, as the NHS copes with rising numbers of coronavirus
patients
-
Figures obtained by the BBC show British employers
planned 58,000 redundancies in August, bringing total potential job losses to
498,000 for the first five months of the pandemic
-
Some UK train passengers say they have been
left out of pocket by local lockdowns, as they are unable to get refunds for tickets
they can no longer use because of restrictions
-
Almost 400 students and staff at Queen’s University in
Belfast are self-isolating, after more than
160 tested positive for Covid-19
-
Welsh councils are facing financial
costs of £325m over the first six months of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Wales's spending watchdog
-
US
President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after spending
three days receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19
-
Peru
has resumed international flights for the first time since March, although
its land borders remain closed. The country has recorded one of the
highest death rates in the world since the pandemic began
-
Ireland
is re-introducing stricter coronavirus measures, including tighter
limitations on gatherings and advising people to work from home unless absolutely
necessary
-
Bars
and cafés in Paris close for two weeks from today as the city’s
coronavirus alert reaches the highest level
-
The
World Health Organization has said that one in 10 people globally may have
contracted coronavirus, meaning "the vast majority of the world
remains at risk"
Trump's Covid treatment explained
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
Since testing positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump has been receiving a number of different drugs, as revealed by his doctors.
It is unclear when the president contracted the virus, but there are two broad phases of a coronavirus infection - the first where the virus is the problem and the second, deadly phase, when our immune system goes into overdrive and starts causing massive collateral damage to other organs.
Treatments fall into two camps - those that directly attack the virus and are more likely to be useful in the first phase and drugs to calm the immune system which are more likely to work in the second.
Dexamethasone, remdesivir and Regeneron are among the drugs the president's received - but what are they and what do they tell us about his condition?
Find out more here.
Maybe I'm immune - Trump
As we’ve already reported, President Trump left hospital on Monday night. Here’s more from that, plus some other US news:
What's happening in the UK?
Here are the main coronavirus headlines in the UK this Tuesday morning:
Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage
Good morning from the UK and thank you for joining our live coronavirus updates from around the world. Here’s a reminder of the top global stories today: