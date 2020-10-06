President Trump salutes after taking off his mask on returning to the White House, 5 October 2020
David Walker

  1. Trump's Covid treatment explained

    James Gallagher

    Health and science correspondent, BBC News

    Since testing positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump has been receiving a number of different drugs, as revealed by his doctors.

    It is unclear when the president contracted the virus, but there are two broad phases of a coronavirus infection - the first where the virus is the problem and the second, deadly phase, when our immune system goes into overdrive and starts causing massive collateral damage to other organs.

    Treatments fall into two camps - those that directly attack the virus and are more likely to be useful in the first phase and drugs to calm the immune system which are more likely to work in the second.

    Dexamethasone, remdesivir and Regeneron are among the drugs the president's received - but what are they and what do they tell us about his condition?

    Find out more here.

  2. Maybe I'm immune - Trump

    As we’ve already reported, President Trump left hospital on Monday night. Here’s more from that, plus some other US news:

    • Trump posed for cameras as he made his highly choreographed return to the White House, telling supporters in a message: “And now I’m better and maybe I’m immune”
    • He also downplayed fears over the virus, saying: “But don’t let it dominate your lives”
    • On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany became the latest official to announce she had tested positive for coronavirus. She had interacted with the media without wearing a mask several times since the president’s own positive result emerged on Friday
    • New precautions have been introduced for the vice-presidential debate in Utah on Wednesday evening. Vice-President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be separated by plexiglass and sit at least 12ft (3.6m) apart to limit the risk from coronavirus
    • The US has recorded more than 7.4 million cases of coronavirus and 210,000 deaths since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University

  3. What's happening in the UK?

    A test centre
    Here are the main coronavirus headlines in the UK this Tuesday morning:

  4. Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage

    Good morning from the UK and thank you for joining our live coronavirus updates from around the world. Here’s a reminder of the top global stories today:

    • US President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after spending three days receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19
    • Peru has resumed international flights for the first time since March, although its land borders remain closed. The country has recorded one of the highest death rates in the world since the pandemic began
    • Ireland is re-introducing stricter coronavirus measures, including tighter limitations on gatherings and advising people to work from home unless absolutely necessary
    • Bars and cafés in Paris close for two weeks from today as the city’s coronavirus alert reaches the highest level
    • The World Health Organization has said that one in 10 people globally may have contracted coronavirus, meaning "the vast majority of the world remains at risk"
