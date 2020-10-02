Good morning if you're joining us in the UK, and hello to all of you around the world. Welcome to our Iive coverage of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic.

The main news this Friday is that US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for Covid-19 and are now in quarantine.

The president, aged 74 and therefore in a high-risk group, announced the news in a tweet, saying: "We will get through this TOGETHER".

The result came after one of his closest aides - 31-year-old Hope Hicks, tested positive. She travelled on Air Force One to the TV debate between Trump and his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden in Ohio on Tuesday.

