Normal life is set to be masked once again in the Spanish capital Madrid and its surrounding area, as a high rate of infections means four million residents must stay put.

Bars will shut at 23:00, playgrounds and parks will be closed. There can be no gatherings of more than six. People will only be allowed out of the restricted zone for work, doctors' visits and shopping.

"I live alone. The park is an important way out and if they close it that's very annoying, because being confined at home lowers morale a lot," one resident said.

Tempers are flaring. Madrid's regional government opposes the restrictions and argues they are not legally valid and may fight the lockdown in court.

Their solution was to bring in targeted localised restrictions, but they too provoked protests as the measures affected poorer parts of the city.

National politicians concluded those measures were not stringent enough. Spain's health minister says Madrid's health is Spain's health and that the situation in the capital is complex and worrying.

Madrid's lockdown was ordered after Spain's regional governments, who are in charge of healthcare, voted in favour of imposing restrictions in areas with more than 100,000 residents that had:

500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

35% Covid patient occupancy in intensive care units

Positive results in 10% of tests

Madrid is responsible for nearly half of all Spain's coronavirus cases and meets the criteria for those restrictions.