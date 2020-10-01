Normal life is set to be masked once
again in the Spanish capital Madrid and its surrounding area, as a high rate of
infections means four million residents must stay put.
Bars will shut at 23:00, playgrounds and parks will be closed. There can be no gatherings of more than six. People
will only be allowed out of the restricted zone for work, doctors' visits and
shopping.
"I live alone. The park is an
important way out and if they close it that's very annoying, because being
confined at home lowers morale a lot," one resident said.
Tempers are flaring. Madrid's regional government opposes the restrictions and argues they are not legally valid and may fight the lockdown in court.
Their solution was to bring in targeted localised restrictions, but they too provoked protests as the measures affected poorer parts of the city.
National politicians concluded those measures were not stringent enough. Spain's health minister says Madrid's health is Spain's health and that the situation in the capital is complex and worrying.
Madrid's lockdown was ordered after
Spain's regional governments, who are in charge of healthcare, voted in favour
of imposing restrictions in areas with more than 100,000 residents that had:
500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants
35% Covid patient occupancy in
intensive care units
Positive results in 10% of tests
Madrid is responsible for nearly half
of all Spain's coronavirus cases and meets the criteria for those restrictions.
The largest study of the infection in England so far found the R number - the virus's reproduction number - appears to have fallen since measures including the "rule of six" were introduced.
However, scientists behind the study warn cases are high, with one in every 200 people infected.
Prof Paul Elliott from Imperial College London, who was involved in the study, was asked on the BBC's Today programme whether the current national restrictions in place were enough to bring the infection rate down to a level where cases begin to fall.
He said: "We do seem to still have a bit of an upward trajectory, but that very fast increase in the virus seems to have slowed and that's very encouraging.
"But we just need as individuals and as the population to redouble our efforts to follow the guidance - social distancing, handwashing, face covers and making sure that if we get symptomatic that we have tests and then we isolate and our contacts also isolate so that we can really control the virus.
"We're at a very critical period right now because the virus has got to quite high levels."
However, Prof Oliver Johnson, from the University of Bristol, said the study's conclusion that cases were slowing down was "wrong and dangerous".
Some 34 million jobs have been lost in Latin America because of the coronavirus, the UN's International Labour Organization says
Save the Children warns that the pandemic will lead to the biggest rise in child marriages in a quarter of a century and is calling on world leaders to act
- South Africa is reopening its borders today, but some tourists from countries with high infections rates – including the UK, US and France – will not be able to enter
Gatherings of more than 1,000 people are to be allowed in Switzerland as the government starts to ease restrictions. Sports and cultural events will also be allowed
The death toll from Covid-19 in the Australian state of Victoria has reached 800 after two more fatalities and 15 new cases were recorded. The national death toll stands at 888.
Second Madrid lockdown sparks political row
Mark Lobel
BBC World News
England at 'critical period' in combating virus
