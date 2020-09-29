Scientific research is progressing rapidly. As things stand there are about 240 potential vaccines in early development worldwide, with 40 in clinical trials and nine in the final stage of testing on thousands of people.

One being developed by the University of Oxford - already in an advanced stage of testing - has shown it can trigger an immune response and a deal has been signed with AstraZeneca to supply 100 million doses in the UK alone.

A potential vaccine has been show to produce antibodies in China, but there are concerns about the speed at which it's being made. Russian scientists also say early test of the Sputnik-V potential vaccine showed signs of an immune response, but again experts have questioned the speed and the small size of the earlier trials.

The WHO does not think there will be widespread vaccination until the middle of 2021, and has warned that the death toll could hit two million before on becomes widely available.