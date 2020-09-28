From Monday people in England who fail to self-isolate when they have Covid-19 symptoms or who do not seclude themselves when told to do so by NHS Test and Trace will face fines of £1,000 for first time offences. These could rise to £10,000 for repeat breaches.

Ministers hope Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will bring in similar penalties - although there is growing disquiet among MPs about how they have come about and there is a possible Commons rebellion looming later this week.

The crackdown comes after research found voluntary compliance with the rules was very low.

The government says Test and Trace is crucial to fighting the pandemic, but NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, is warning the system is not ready for the enormous demands of winter and capacity must be greatly increased.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson told BBC Breakfast that NHS Test and Trace "has now become as important in a sense as catching criminals, fighting fires and treating heart attacks". He added: "It's a key public service and when it doesn't work, then we all suffer."