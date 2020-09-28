Two-thirds of Welsh population to be under local lockdown
Nearly two thirds of Wales' population will be under local lockdown by this evening, when Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan are added to the list.
Those covered by the restrictions - including residents of the country's two biggest cities, Cardiff and Swansea - are banned from mixing with other households indoors and cannot leave their county except for a limited number of reasons.
In Vale of Glamorgan the rate of infection has risen to 34.4 people per 100,000 in the county borough. Currently the areas with highest rate of infection are Blaenau Gwent, 202 per 100,000, and Merthyr Tydfil, 169 per 100,000.
Crackdown on Covid rule-breakers in England
From Monday people in England who fail to self-isolate when they have Covid-19 symptoms or who do not seclude themselves when told to do so by NHS Test and Trace will face fines of £1,000 for first time offences. These could rise to £10,000 for repeat breaches.
The crackdown comes after research found voluntary compliance with the rules was very low.
The government says Test and Trace is crucial to fighting the pandemic, but NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, is warning the system is not ready for the enormous demands of winter and capacity must be greatly increased.
NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson told BBC Breakfast that NHS Test and Trace "has now become as important in a sense as catching criminals, fighting fires and treating heart attacks". He added: "It's a key public service and when it doesn't work, then we all suffer."
The Scottish government has changed its guidance and has said students can return home on a long-term basis, provided they socially distance.
Manchester Metropolitan University, where about 1,700 people are in isolation with reports of security and police preventing them from leaving accommodation blocks, has said the next two weeks of tuition will be entirely online following a string of positive tests.
Spanish authorities battle with Madrid over restrictions
Cases have spiked across Spain
in recent weeks. The latest data published on Friday reported 716,481
confirmed infections there - the highest recorded case total in western Europe.
More than a third of those
infected are in and around the capital Madrid. Regional health authorities have
imposed tight new restrictions on eight more zones around the city, affecting
more than a million people. From Monday, people will not be able to leave their
area unless to go to school or work, public parks will close and opening hours
will be restricted.
Fines of up to £10,000
have been introduced in England to crackdown on those who do not self-isolate
when they have symptoms or are asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace. The duty
to isolate has become law as of Monday
The government has promised
an "uninterrupted supply" of PPE for front-line workers over the winter.
Four-month stockpiles of PPE - personal protective equipment such as masks,
visors and gowns - will be available from November, the Department of Health
has said
Nearly two-thirds of
Wales' population will be under tight restrictions by Monday evening as new
local lockdowns are introduced in three more counties. Neath Port Talbot,
Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan are the latest areas to have stricter rules put
in place
Liberal Democrat leader
Sir Ed Davey will promise to "be the voice of nine million carers" when hegives his first conference speech as party leader. He will be speaking via video
link with the conference held online for the first time due to the coronavirus
pandemic
Movers are becoming more
likely to buy a home than first-time buyers, as the coronavirus pandemic hits
the UK housing market. For more than a year, the highest proportion of sales
were to people buying for the first time, according to property portal Zoopla. But
the squeeze on mortgage lending and increased interest from movers will change
the dynamic this year and next
The case backlog in
Scottish courts could take up to 10 years to return to normal, a Holyroodcommittee has warned. The Scottish Parliament's justice committee said
"unpalatable" steps were needed to address the lengthy delays in the
criminal justice system caused by Covid-19
Fears and tears: Global round-up
Here are some of the main coronavirus stories around the world:
In Australia, the city of
Melbourne has eased its lockdown restrictions, with primary school children set
to return to school in October. A possible travel bubble with New Zealand that
has been planned for months may start up before the end of the year, New
Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said
Fines of up to £10,000
have been introduced in England to crackdown on those who do not self-isolate
when they have symptoms or are asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace. The duty
to isolate has become law as of Monday
-
The government has promised
an "uninterrupted supply" of PPE for front-line workers over the winter.
Four-month stockpiles of PPE - personal protective equipment such as masks,
visors and gowns - will be available from November, the Department of Health
has said
-
Nearly two-thirds of
Wales' population will be under tight restrictions by Monday evening as new
local lockdowns are introduced in three more counties. Neath Port Talbot,
Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan are the latest areas to have stricter rules put
in place
-
Liberal Democrat leader
Sir Ed Davey will promise to "be the voice of nine million carers" when hegives his first conference speech as party leader. He will be speaking via video
link with the conference held online for the first time due to the coronavirus
pandemic
-
Movers are becoming more
likely to buy a home than first-time buyers, as the coronavirus pandemic hits
the UK housing market. For more than a year, the highest proportion of sales
were to people buying for the first time, according to property portal Zoopla. But
the squeeze on mortgage lending and increased interest from movers will change
the dynamic this year and next
-
The case backlog in
Scottish courts could take up to 10 years to return to normal, a Holyroodcommittee has warned. The Scottish Parliament's justice committee said
"unpalatable" steps were needed to address the lengthy delays in the
criminal justice system caused by Covid-19
-
Officials in India, the country with the world's second-highest number of confirmed cases, warn the country is facing a post-Covid care "emergency" as the caseload passed six million
-
Russia has recorded its
highest daily rise in cases since July, registering 7,867 in the past 24 hours.
There were 99 deaths
-
All bars and restaurants in
France's second city Marseille closed last weekend as part of restrictions to
try and stem the spike in coronavirus cases. But it has prompted anger from local officials
-
In Australia, the city of
Melbourne has eased its lockdown restrictions, with primary school children set
to return to school in October. A possible travel bubble with New Zealand that
has been planned for months may start up before the end of the year, New
Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said
BreakingGlobal confirmed cases pass 33 million
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has passed 33 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the disease globally.
The US has the highest number of confirmed infections, with 7.1 million, followed by India, with nearly 6.1 million, and Brazil, with 4.7 million.
Calls for education secretary to update parliament over students
Thousands of students are isolating at university accommodation in England and Scotland after several outbreaks of Covid-19.
Labour has called for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to answer questions on the crisis on Monday.
The situation has been described as "entirely predictable" by scientists and the opposition has criticised the government and said it should consider pausing the return to university.
The Scottish government has changed its guidance and has said students can return home on a long-term basis, provided they socially distance.
Manchester Metropolitan University, where about 1,700 people are in isolation with reports of security and police preventing them from leaving accommodation blocks, has said the next two weeks of tuition will be entirely online following a string of positive tests.
Spanish authorities battle with Madrid over restrictions
Cases have spiked across Spain in recent weeks. The latest data published on Friday reported 716,481 confirmed infections there - the highest recorded case total in western Europe.
More than a third of those infected are in and around the capital Madrid. Regional health authorities have imposed tight new restrictions on eight more zones around the city, affecting more than a million people. From Monday, people will not be able to leave their area unless to go to school or work, public parks will close and opening hours will be restricted.
But the Spanish government wants officials to go further. Health minister Salvador Illa said he had expected more ambitious measures from the city's authorities, arguing it was "time to act with determination" to control the outbreak.
