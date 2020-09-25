Lord Wolfson, who runs clothing firm Next, said there was a clear threat to thousands of jobs, which are now "unviable" because the lockdown has triggered a permanent shift to online shopping.
"I wouldn't want to underestimate the difficulty that is going to cause a lot of people who work in retail, I think it's going to be very uncomfortable," he said.
His comments came just hours after the chancellor announced a new Job Support Scheme that would see the government top up the pay of people unable to work full time.
But the government's contribution to workers' pay will fall sharply compared with the furlough scheme. Under furlough, it initially paid 80% of a monthly wage up to £2,500 - under the new scheme this will drop to 22%.
"We don't think we need it," Lord Wolfson said. "But we think there are other sectors that desperately will."
Protest as French city fights back: Latest across Europe
Restaurateurs and cafe and bar owners in France's second city Marseille are taking part in a protest against closures imposed by the government that come into force on Saturday because of the rise in infections. A record 16,096 new infections were announced nationally on Thursday, and Prime Minister Jean Castex was confronted on TV by a Marseille restaurant owner. "We will compensate you for the losses you suffer," he promised.
Italy has been the poster child so far for preventing a
second surge - but there was a 1,786 rise in new cases on Thursday, with 10 new deaths. Health Minister
Roberto Speranza has warned "we must keep our feet on the ground and carry on adopting a
prudent approach".
Around a thousand Willem II football fans in the Dutch city of Tilburg celebrated their first European football for 15 years with a big party and a big screen - but no hint of any social distancing. Local authorities say it was better having an organised event than house parties. Willem II lost 4-0 to Rangers.
There is concern about the spread of the virus in Greece too - 342 new cases and nine deaths in 24 hours. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says Greeks must do all they can to protect themselves to avoid an unwanted new lockdown.
How will UK's Job Support Scheme work?
Chancellor Rishi Sunak set out plans on Thursday to help workers and businesses hit by new coronavirus restrictions. Here are the key points:
The government will subsidise the pay of employees who are working fewer than normal hours due to lower demand
It will apply to staff who can work at least a third of their usual hours
Employers will pay staff for the hours they work
For the hours employees cannot work, the government and the employer will each cover one third of the lost pay
The grant will be capped at £697.92 per month
All small and medium-sized businesses will be eligible
Larger business will be eligible if their turnover has fallen during the crisis
It will be open to employers across the UK even if they have not used the furlough scheme
It will run for six months starting in November
Israel prepares to tighten lockdown
New, stricter rules are due to come into force later as Israel enters its second week of lockdown. On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the country was at "the edge of the abyss".
The new rules, which are still being finalised by
parliament, are due to come into effect from 14:00 local time (11:00 GMT) and will include closing
non-essential private businesses and further restrictions on movement.
Synagogues are
expected to only open for small groups on Sunday for Yom Kippur, Judaism's
holiest day, and the size of protests would be limited.
Israel has recorded 214,000 cases and 1,378 deaths
since the pandemic began - one of the highest rates in the world given its population of around 8.9 million.
UK 'going back to 1980s' levels of unemployment
Labour's shadow chancellor Annelise Dodds said she was "concerned" that Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme may not offer employers enough incentive to save jobs rather than making redundancies.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that was the "million dollar question".
"It looks currently like at some levels of pay it may not provide that level of incentive," she said.
Dodds said unemployment levels were rising "very substantially" and "going back to 1980s levels".
She welcomed the measures to extend government-backed loans to business and to continue VAT changes, but said the government needed to do more on retraining and was "quite far behind other countries" on stimulating green jobs.
Here are some of the other top stories in the UK this morning:
The Royal Family's finances face a £35m shortfall due to reduced visitor numbers at venues such as Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace during the pandemic. But the Keeper of the Privy Purse said they had "no intention" of asking for extra public funding
No carnival in Rio, more restrictions in Israel: World round-up
Good morning if you are joining us in the UK, and hello to all of you around the world. Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of this Friday's top
coronavirus developments.
First, let's take a look at the top stories around the world:
Rio
de Janeiro's world-famous carnival parade, which usually takes place in February, has been postponed indefinitely,
organisers say. Brazil has confirmed nearly 4.7 million cases and more than 139,000 deaths, which is the second-highest number in the world after the US
New,
stricter rules come into force in Israel as the country enters its
second week of nationwide lockdown. On Thursday, daily cases reached yet
another record high, with more than 7,500 new infections
The
European Union’s health commissioner has warned that Europe is at a "decisive
moment" in the pandemic
France’s prime minister has warned of the possibility of a second lockdown as daily
cases in the country passed 16,000 on Thursday
The
spread of cases in the Spanish capital Madrid have brought the country’s
total number of cases to above 700,000. Health authorities have warned of
difficult weeks ahead for the city
More
than 32 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with almost 983,000
deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University
BreakingUK borrowing soars in August as Covid costs mount
We have just learned that the UK government borrowed £35.9bn in August as tackling the economic fallout of the pandemic took its toll on the public finances.
This figure is the difference between spending and tax income. To give you some perspective, this was £30.5bn more than the amount borrowed by the government last August.
This increase meant that the borrowing figure hit its highest level for August since records began in 1993, according to the Office for National Statistics.
