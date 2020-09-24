Some 2,500 students at Lausanne’s EHL hotel management
school in Switzerland are having to self-isolate until Monday after an outbreak thought to be linked to one or more parties. Eleven positive cases have been identified and authorities say they're too widespread to make the quarantine more targeted.
Three-quarters of the student body have been ordered to remain at home or in their accommodation until 28 September. EHL is one of the world’s top hotel and catering schools.
France is shutting restaurants and bars in its second
city Marseille from Saturday, as daily infections nationally hit 13,072 on
Wednesday. Mayor Michèle Rubirola says nothing justifies a total closure and another
local leader has condemned the move as "collective punishment".
New rules come into force in Munich in southern Germany
this morning; masks are compulsory in the city centre for anyone over the age
of six and meetings are limited to five people.
Covid-related deaths in Spain have topped 31,000 after 130 more fatalities were reported on Wednesday.
It'll be a big night in the Hungarian capital Budapest, where up to 20,000 fans will be allowed to watch Bayern
Munich play Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup final. But the two clubs expect only around
1,500 of their supporters to travel because of the pandemic.
Canada's Trudeau promises 'ambitious' recovery plan
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled an
"ambitious plan for an unprecedented reality" amid rising Covid-19
cases in the country.
The announcements made on Wednesday include a plan to create more than a million jobs, a commitment to
extend wage subsidies until next summer, and support for industries hardest hit
by the virus - like the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.
There was also a
promise to make a significant, long-term investment in childcare, which is seen
by some economists as key to helping women fully return to the workforce.
Following the
announcement, Mr Trudeau warned Canadians that a second wave of the pandemic
was "already under way".
"We're on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than
the spring," he said.
Israel made headlines last week as it became the
first industrialised country to enter a second nationwide lockdown.
But after daily cases reached a record 6,861 in the country on Wednesday, the government has now announced even stricter rules to come into force from Friday.
While the private sector was initially allowed to continue
working as long as face-to-face contact with consumers was avoided, only essential
businesses will now stay open. There will also be new restrictions on protests.
The government has decided against closing synagogues for Yom
Kippur – one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar – amid opposition from
religious groups. However, services will only be able to operate under
restrictive measures.
UK morning summary
Here's a more detailed look at this morning's main headlines from around the UK to bring you up to speed:
At 12:30 BST, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is due to announce a plan to replace the furlough scheme, aimed at minimising further unemployment as coronavirus restrictions continue into the winter. The plan is expected to be a salary top-up scheme similar to Germany's
A contact-tracing smartphone app has been launched in England and Wales, designed to tell users they need to self-isolate for 14 days if it detects they have been in contact with someone who was infected
Pharmacy chain Boots has suspended flu jab bookings amid "unprecedented demand", following calls to increase vaccinations to reduce the impact of flu during the pandemic. But NHS England says stocks remain available
The UK is discussing plans to be the first country in the world to carry out "human challenge studies" of potential vaccines, where healthy volunteers are deliberately infected with the virus after vaccination to test its effectiveness. The studies could start in London in January
A former head of the UK civil service, Lord O'Donnell, will say in a speech today that the UK has lacked leadership and "over-promised and under-delivered" during the pandemic
Hello from the UK and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will bring you the latest updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.
Here is a recap of the latest key global developments:
The
number of confirmed coronavirus deaths around the world has passed 975,000,
according to Johns Hopkins University
Around
2,500 students at an elite hospitality school in Switzerland are in
quarantine after a spike in cases. Authorities said the number of
outbreaks, which emerged after private student parties, more targeted
lockdowns impossible
Face masks are no longer mandatory on public transport in most of New Zealand as cases drop. They are now only required in Auckland – the centre of a recent outbreak – and on planes
Israel is to introduce more restrictions from this Friday, a week after entering its second lockdown. The new rules were announced on Thursday morning and will allow fewer businesses to operate and impose further curbs on travel
Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced an "ambitious plan"
to increase jobs and spending on childcare, including through taxes on "extreme
wealth inequality".
At 12:30 BST, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is due to announce a plan to replace the furlough scheme, aimed at minimising further unemployment as coronavirus restrictions continue into the winter. The plan is expected to be a salary top-up scheme similar to Germany's
A contact-tracing smartphone app has been launched in England and Wales, designed to tell users they need to self-isolate for 14 days if it detects they have been in contact with someone who was infected
Pharmacy chain Boots has suspended flu jab bookings amid "unprecedented demand", following calls to increase vaccinations to reduce the impact of flu during the pandemic. But NHS England says stocks remain available
The UK is discussing plans to be the first country in the world to carry out "human challenge studies" of potential vaccines, where healthy volunteers are deliberately infected with the virus after vaccination to test its effectiveness. The studies could start in London in January
A former head of the UK civil service, Lord O'Donnell, will say in a speech today that the UK has lacked leadership and "over-promised and under-delivered" during the pandemic
Northern Ireland ministers will consider whether to follow the rest of the UK in imposing a 22:00 closing time on the hospitality industry
- Hundreds of students at Glasgow University have been told to self-isolate after 124 tested positive for Covid-19.
The
number of confirmed coronavirus deaths around the world has passed 975,000,
according to Johns Hopkins University
Around
2,500 students at an elite hospitality school in Switzerland are in
quarantine after a spike in cases. Authorities said the number of
outbreaks, which emerged after private student parties, more targeted
lockdowns impossible
Face masks are no longer mandatory on public transport in most of New Zealand as cases drop. They are now only required in Auckland – the centre of a recent outbreak – and on planes
Israel is to introduce more restrictions from this Friday, a week after entering its second lockdown. The new rules were announced on Thursday morning and will allow fewer businesses to operate and impose further curbs on travel
Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced an "ambitious plan"
to increase jobs and spending on childcare, including through taxes on "extreme
wealth inequality".
Hello from the UK and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will bring you the latest updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.
Here is a recap of the latest key global developments: