Parties are on hold for now because of the outbreak at l'Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (file pic)

Some 2,500 students at Lausanne’s EHL hotel management school in Switzerland are having to self-isolate until Monday after an outbreak thought to be linked to one or more parties. Eleven positive cases have been identified and authorities say they're too widespread to make the quarantine more targeted.

Three-quarters of the student body have been ordered to remain at home or in their accommodation until 28 September. EHL is one of the world’s top hotel and catering schools.

France is shutting restaurants and bars in its second city Marseille from Saturday, as daily infections nationally hit 13,072 on Wednesday. Mayor Michèle Rubirola says nothing justifies a total closure and another local leader has condemned the move as "collective punishment".

New rules come into force in Munich in southern Germany this morning; masks are compulsory in the city centre for anyone over the age of six and meetings are limited to five people.

Covid-related deaths in Spain have topped 31,000 after 130 more fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

It'll be a big night in the Hungarian capital Budapest, where up to 20,000 fans will be allowed to watch Bayern Munich play Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup final. But the two clubs expect only around 1,500 of their supporters to travel because of the pandemic.