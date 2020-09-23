A man walks past a signage in Liverpool City Centre as Merseyside remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Liverpool, Britain September 22, 2020

UK PM warns of 'unquestionably difficult winter'

Live Reporting

Edited by Claudia Allen

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage

    Hello and thanks for joining us as we bring you live updates of the latest coronavirus news from the UK and around the world.

    Here’s a reminder of the top stories so far:

    • More than 200,000 people are known to have died from coronavirus in the US, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University – the highest death toll of any country. More than 6.8 million Americans have also been infected
    • US President Donald Trump said the deaths were a "shame", and accused China of "unleashing" the virus
    • New coronavirus restrictions have been announced in England and Wales, including earlier closing times for pubs and encouraging people to work from home wherever possible. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the measures were likely to remain in place for the next six months
    • Scotland has also introduced new measures, including a ban on meeting inside other people’s homes. Northern Ireland has already banned households from mixing indoors
    • The EU leaders’ summit – which was due to begin on Thursday - has been postponed until October after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19
