Hello and thanks for joining us as we bring you live updates of the
latest coronavirus news from the UK and around the world.
Here’s a reminder of
the top stories so far:
More than 200,000 people
are known to have died from coronavirus in the US, according to figures
collated by Johns Hopkins University – the highest death toll of any country.
More than 6.8 million Americans have also been infected
US President Donald
Trump said the deaths were a "shame", and accused China of "unleashing" the
virus
New coronavirus restrictions
have been announced in England and Wales, including earlier closing times for pubs
and encouraging people to work from home wherever possible. Prime Minister
Boris Johnson said the measures were likely to remain in place for the
next six months
Scotland has also
introduced new measures, including a ban on meeting inside other people’s
homes. Northern Ireland has already banned households from mixing indoors
The EU leaders’ summit –
which was due to begin on Thursday - has been postponed until October
after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19
