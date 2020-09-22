Hello and welcome to our live reporting of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories so far on Tuesday:
UK PM Boris Johnson will announce new restrictions to fight coronavirus - he'll make a statement to the House of Commons at 12.30 (11.30 GMT). Pubs will have to close from 22.00 from Thursday
Mexico's total number of confirmed infections has risen past 700,000 as the virus continues to spread rapidly in Latin America
New safety measures for making films in the age of coronavirus have been agreed by Hollywood's unions raising hopes that the industry can soon resume production
The prime minister of Czech Republic has admitted it was a mistake to ease restrictions in the summer - the country of 10 million people now has more than 50,000 cases
Stock markets in Asia recorded large falls on Tuesday following significant losses in Europe and US markets on Monday. There are growing fears about the further impact of the pandemic on economic performance
Welcome back to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live reporting of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories so far on Tuesday: