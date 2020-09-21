EPA Copyright: EPA Mr Shapps said the government's response was "scientific-led" Image caption: Mr Shapps said the government's response was "scientific-led"

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been speaking on BBC Breakfast about the possibility of more coronavirus restrictions, ahead of a speech by England's chief medical officer later.

Mr Shapps said "we are at the tipping point" and "may need to go further" with lockdown restrictions if people don't follow the rules.

He said more restrictions were "something we would like to avoid" - but added "the data is the all-important thing".

He added that it will be "very interesting" to hear what Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance have to say later.

Asked where the PM is, and why he is not coming out to speak at the same time, Mr Shapps said: "He’ll come out very soon after that and speak to the country.

"I think it's a welcome development, actually, to allow the medical experts and the scientists to speak on their own in their own language to set the picture out, and then you'll get the leadership."

And asked about reports of disagreements among cabinet ministers about whether or not to impose a second lockdown, Mr Shapps said "a debate is quite proper and that is exactly what you'd expect".

"Everyone recognises there is a tension between... the virus and the measures we need to take, and the economy and ensuring people's livelihoods are protected."