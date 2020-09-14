During the height of the pandemic in Yemen, there was only one functioning hospital in the city of Aden, which is home to more than a million people.
Afraid of Covid-19 and with barely any personal protection equipment (PPE) available, most doctors fled - leaving Dr Zoha as the only doctor left in the city willing to treat Covid patients.
Nearly six months since the virus spread in Yemen, the BBC is the first international broadcaster to reach the country to see how people are dealing with the pandemic.
NHS tells GPs they must offer patients face-to-face appointments
Half of the 102 million GP appointments from March to July were
by video or phone call, NHS Digital says.
Now NHS England is writing to all practices to ensure
patients know doctors can be seen in person if necessary.
It says research suggests nearly two thirds of the public
were happy to have a phone or video call with their doctor - but that, ahead of
winter, they wanted to make sure people knew they could see their GP if needed.
Meanwhile, the Royal College of GPs says any implication doctors had
not been doing their job properly was "an insult".
Prof Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, says: "The
college does not want to see general practice become a totally, or even mostly,
remote service post-pandemic.
"However,
we are still in the middle of a pandemic. We need to consider infection control
and limit footfall in GP surgeries - all in line with NHS England's current
guidance."
The number of daily infections worldwide reached a new record on Sunday, with 307,930 new confirmed infections, according
to the World Health Organization (WHO).
More than 5,500 new deaths were also recorded, bringing the global total to 917,417.
The biggest increases in infections were reported in three countries, with 94,372 in India, 45,523 in the US and 43,718 in Brazil.
The news comes as a WHO official has warned that Europe is likely to see a rise in the number of daily deaths in October and November.
"It's going to get tougher... in October, November, we are going to see more mortality," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told the AFP news agency today.
The number of cases has been rising in a number of European countries in recent weeks, with Spain and France experiencing the largest spikes.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning - if you are joining us in the UK - and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will bring you the latest updates from the UK and around the
world throughout the day.
Here is a recap of the latest key developments worldwide:
In parts
of the UK, new rules come into force today banning social gatherings of
more than six people. In England, the "rule of six" applies both indoors and outdoors and includes children of all ages - but the rules vary in Scotland and Wales
On Sunday, the
World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record daily increase in cases,
with 307,930 reported over a 24-hour period
The
same day, US President Donald Trump held his first indoor rally in nearly
three months - despite warnings that the gathering could violate Covid restrictions - as coronavirus deaths in the country approach 200,000
Israel
has announced a second lockdown starting this Friday, after recording
4,000 new infections. But the three-week restrictions will coincide with
the Jewish New Year and one Ultra-Orthodox minister has resigned in protest
Prime
Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will lift coronavirus measures
across the country from 21 September – although restrictions will remain
in place in Auckland, which has recorded a spike in cases
In
Italy – the first country to be seriously struck by the pandemic in Europe – children are
returning to school for the first time in six months
In parts
of the UK, new rules come into force today banning social gatherings of
more than six people. In England, the "rule of six" applies both indoors and outdoors and includes children of all ages - but the rules vary in Scotland and Wales
On Sunday, the
World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record daily increase in cases,
with 307,930 reported over a 24-hour period
The
same day, US President Donald Trump held his first indoor rally in nearly
three months - despite warnings that the gathering could violate Covid restrictions - as coronavirus deaths in the country approach 200,000
Israel
has announced a second lockdown starting this Friday, after recording
4,000 new infections. But the three-week restrictions will coincide with
the Jewish New Year and one Ultra-Orthodox minister has resigned in protest
Prime
Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will lift coronavirus measures
across the country from 21 September – although restrictions will remain
in place in Auckland, which has recorded a spike in cases
In
Italy – the first country to be seriously struck by the pandemic in Europe – children are
returning to school for the first time in six months
What are the new rules on socialising in parts of the UK?
New rules for England, Wales and Scotland have come into force this morning, banning people from meeting socially in groups larger than six - in response to recent rises in Covid-19 cases.
The restriction, known as the "rule of six", applies both indoors and outside in England and Scotland. But it only affects indoor gatherings in Wales.
And in Wales and Scotland the restriction does not include children under 11 and 12 respectively.
In Northern Ireland no rule change has been announced - up to six people from two households can meet indoors in private homes and up to 15 people can meet outdoors.
The new measures will mean groups larger than six can be broken up by police and they can be fined.
Find out more: What are the new rules?
