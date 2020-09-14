Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Half of the 102 million GP appointments from March to July were by video or phone call, NHS Digital says.

Now NHS England is writing to all practices to ensure patients know doctors can be seen in person if necessary.

It says research suggests nearly two thirds of the public were happy to have a phone or video call with their doctor - but that, ahead of winter, they wanted to make sure people knew they could see their GP if needed.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of GPs says any implication doctors had not been doing their job properly was "an insult".

Prof Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, says: "The college does not want to see general practice become a totally, or even mostly, remote service post-pandemic.

"However, we are still in the middle of a pandemic. We need to consider infection control and limit footfall in GP surgeries - all in line with NHS England's current guidance."

