France is planning tougher measures to combat coronavirus after experiencing a record number of daily cases.

The country registered 10,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, according to Thursday's figures.

A key meeting between ministers and health experts to decide on new measures is happening today.

The head of the scientific council advising the government on the pandemic, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, has warned that "tough" decisions may be required.

President Emmanuel Macron said the meeting would give the public a clear idea of what can be expected in the coming weeks.

"We need to be as transparent and clear as possible," he said on Thursday, according to AFP news agency.

"We need to be demanding and realistic without giving in to any kind of panic."

France has the seventh-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world. More than 30,800 people in the country have died with coronavirus.