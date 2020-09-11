People sit at a cafe's terrace on September 9, 2020 in Lille, northern France.
France plans 'tough' new measures as cases surge

  1. **READY** What's happening in the UK this morning?

    Image caption: Up to 30 people from different households can meet up in Wales - but new rules affect indoor gatherings

    Good morning - here is the latest coronavirus news from the UK this morning.

    • The UK government should consider a targeted extension of its furlough scheme to avoid mass employment, MPs have said. The Treasury Select Committee also warned viable could go under without the support
    • Meanwhile the UK economy grew by 6.6% in July, the Office for National Statistics says - but output remains far below pre-pandemic levels. It is the third month in a row that the economy has expanded

  2. France plans tougher measures as cases surge

    France is planning tougher measures to combat coronavirus after experiencing a record number of daily cases.

    The country registered 10,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, according to Thursday's figures.

    A key meeting between ministers and health experts to decide on new measures is happening today.

    The head of the scientific council advising the government on the pandemic, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, has warned that "tough" decisions may be required.

    President Emmanuel Macron said the meeting would give the public a clear idea of what can be expected in the coming weeks.

    "We need to be as transparent and clear as possible," he said on Thursday, according to AFP news agency.

    "We need to be demanding and realistic without giving in to any kind of panic."

    France has the seventh-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world. More than 30,800 people in the country have died with coronavirus.

  3. A round-up from around the globe

    Thank you for joining us. Here’s a round-up of the biggest coronavirus stories from around the world this morning.

    • France has recorded almost 10,000 new cases in 24 hours, marking its highest single-day count since the start of the outbreak
    • French ministers and health experts are meeting on Friday to discuss toughening measures to combat the virus
    • India has recorded the world’s highest number of daily cases at more than 96,000
    • The pandemic has hit poorer countries harder than the rest of the world, sowing inequality globally, a BBC poll has shown
    • A drop in income was reported by 69% of respondents in poorer countries, in comparison to 45% in richer ones, the poll found
    • The United Nations has called for a "quantum leap" in funding for international initiatives to combat the the pandemic and kickstart economic recoveries
    • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for $15 billion (£11.5 billion) to fund the ACT-Accelerator programme, an international project to find for a vaccine and treatments led by the World Health Organization
    • Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called rival Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic “almost criminal”. Biden was speaking to CNN about claims the president played down the severity of Covid-19
    • Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, has told Americans they will need to “hunker down” through autumn and winter months, adding “it’s not going to be easy”
