**READY** What's happening in the UK this morning?
Good morning - here is the latest coronavirus news from the UK this morning.
The UK government should consider a targeted extension of its furlough scheme to avoid mass employment, MPs have said. The Treasury Select Committee also warned viable could go under without the support
Meanwhile the UK economy grew by 6.6% in July, the Office for National Statistics says - but output remains far below pre-pandemic levels. It is the third month in a row that the economy has expanded
A health and safety inspection has found that a government office in Leeds failed to do enough to prevent the spread of the virus. A picture has shown workers gathered around a desk at the Department for Work and Pensions building, where there have been two confirmed cases of Covid-19. The DWP said it had taken urgent action as a result
French ministers and health experts are meeting on Friday to discuss toughening measures to combat the virus
India has recorded the world’s highest number of daily cases at more than 96,000
The pandemic has hit poorer countries harder than the rest of the world, sowing inequality globally, a BBC poll has shown
A drop in income was reported by 69% of respondents in poorer countries, in comparison to 45% in richer ones, the poll found
The United Nations has called for a "quantum leap" in funding for international initiatives to combat the the pandemic and kickstart economic recoveries
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for $15 billion (£11.5 billion) to fund the ACT-Accelerator programme, an international project to find for a vaccine and treatments led by the World Health Organization
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called rival Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic “almost criminal”. Biden was speaking to CNN about claims the president played down the severity of Covid-19
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, has told Americans they will need to “hunker down” through autumn and winter months, adding “it’s not going to be easy”
Wales has announced it is banning indoor meetings of more than six people from an extended household (made up of up to four separate households) from Monday. Up to 30 people from different households can still meet outdoors
Doctors have studied the brain of a man who became the youngest reported patient in the world to have a stroke due to coronavirus. Omar Taylor, 31, spent six weeks at Colchester General Hospital - but his recovery stunned doctors and he managed to walk out of hospital
- Two boat shows in Southampton have been cancelled hours before they were meant to start. Some 20,000 visitors were expected over the next 10 days at BOATS2020 and MDL Ocean Village
- France has recorded almost 10,000 new cases in 24 hours, marking its highest single-day count since the start of the outbreak
France plans tougher measures as cases surge
France is planning tougher measures to combat coronavirus after experiencing a record number of daily cases.
The country registered 10,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, according to Thursday's figures.
A key meeting between ministers and health experts to decide on new measures is happening today.
The head of the scientific council advising the government on the pandemic, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, has warned that "tough" decisions may be required.
President Emmanuel Macron said the meeting would give the public a clear idea of what can be expected in the coming weeks.
"We need to be as transparent and clear as possible," he said on Thursday, according to AFP news agency.
"We need to be demanding and realistic without giving in to any kind of panic."
France has the seventh-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world. More than 30,800 people in the country have died with coronavirus.
