Last week we first reported that some people were being asked to travel hundreds of miles to get a coronavirus test in the UK.

Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that demand for tests is high and "about 25% of the people who come forward we estimate are not eligible for a test".

"We have seen this quite sharp rise in the last couple of weeks of people without symptoms who don't have a good reason coming forward to get a test," the health secretary says.

"If you don't have symptoms unless asked specifically to get a test, you're not eligible for a test."

There had been examples of "whole schools or parts of schools all being sent to get test", he says, adding that it is "not acceptable".

"I've even heard stories of people saying: 'I'm going on holiday next week therefore I'm going to get a test.'

"No - that is not what the testing system is there for. We've got to be firmer, I'm afraid, with the rules around eligibility for testing."