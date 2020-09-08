EPA Copyright: EPA

Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto has said the Tokyo Olympics should be held next year "at any cost" - that is, regardless of the challenges and risks posed by the coronavirus.

The Olympics were originally supposed to be held this summer, but were postponed because of the pandemic.

"Everyone involved with the Games is working together to prepare, and the athletes are also making considerable efforts towards next year," she told a news conference today. "I think we have to hold the Games at any cost."

Yesterday John Coates, vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), also said the Games would go ahead next July "with or without Covid". Organisers are now looking at ways to hold the Games safely, including anti-virus measures at the Athletes' Village.

This is the first time in history the Olympics has ever been postponed - although it's been cancelled before, because of war. In March, before the postponement was announced, athletes demanded the Games be pushed back and accused the IOC of risking their lives.