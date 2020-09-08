Tokyo Olympics 'must happen next year at any cost'
Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto has said the Tokyo Olympics should be held next year "at any cost" - that is, regardless of the challenges and risks posed by the coronavirus.
The Olympics were originally supposed to be held this summer, but were postponed because of the pandemic.
"Everyone involved with the Games is working together to prepare, and the athletes are also making considerable efforts towards next year," she told a news conference today. "I think we have to hold the Games at any cost."
Yesterday John Coates, vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), also said the Games would go ahead next July "with or without Covid". Organisers are now looking at ways to hold the Games safely, including anti-virus measures at the Athletes' Village.
This is the first time in history the Olympics has ever been postponed - although it's been cancelled before, because of war. In March, before the postponement was announced, athletes demanded the Games be pushed back and accused the IOC of risking their lives.
What’s happening in the UK today?
There’s a stark warning for those waking up in the UK, where the number of new infections reached nearly 3,000 a day for
two days in a row:
Prof John Edmunds, from the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group
for Emergencies (Sage), says the UK is in a “risky period”, with the epidemic
“taking off again”. England's deputy chief medical officer, Prof
Jonathan Van Tam, said people had "relaxed too much".
The Royal College of GPs is calling for a national network of “post-covid” clinics to support people who've been
chronically ill with coronavirus for months. NHS England said it was rapidly
expanding new and strengthened rehab centres.
And It's been revealed that as
much as £3.5bn ($4.6bn) may have been paid out incorrectly or in fraudulent claims for
the government's Coronavirus Job Retention scheme. HMRC is looking into 27,000 cases where it's believed a
serious error has been made in the amount an employer has claimed.
Japan’s Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto has said the Tokyo Olympics, which were supposed to be held this year, must be held in 2021 “at any cost”. He said the Games should be held for the benefit of athletes, regardless of the challenges posed by the pandemic
India has today recorded its highest daily death toll from the virus in more than a month, even though new cases are slowing. Yesterday India overtook Brazil in overall number of coronavirus cases, and is now second only to the US
In the US, many people celebrated Labor Day weekend by holding large gatherings across the country, despite warnings from public health officials. More than 1,000 people went to a beach event in San Francisco, while people gathered on beaches and rooftops in Georgia and South Carolina. The US has 6m cases of the virus - the highest in the world
Still in the US, President Donald Trump and his electoral rival Joe Biden have sparred over each other’s positions on a Covid-19 vaccine. Trump hinted again that a vaccine would be available before the election in November, while Biden expressed scepticism that Trump would listen to scientists
Globally there have now been more than 27.3m cases of the virus and more than 892,000 deaths, according to the toll kept by Johns Hopkins University
-
